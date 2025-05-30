For all the Swifties out there, war is over. Taylor Swift posted to her Instagram on May 30, with a picture of her sitting down surrounded by her albums. But these are not her re-recorded albums, they are all her OG records. In the caption to said post, she sends fans to look at a letter on her official website, which reveals, in her all-too-familiar handwriting, that she now owns the rights to all her music.

In the letter, Swift celebrates winning back the rights to what is essentially her life’s work, something she’s wanted for a very long time. “I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow,” she starts the letter off. “A flashback sequence of all the time I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.”

Swifties who have followed her through her entire career know that until now, she hasn’t owned the rights to all her music. All rights to reproduce, distribute and perform the recordings of the songs on her first six albums — Debut, Speak Now, Fearless, Red, 1989, and Reputation — belonged exclusively to Big Machine Records, then Scooter Braun, who later sold them to Shamrock Capital. Because of this (if you somehow didn’t know), Swift has been re-recording and re-releasing her old music under the umbrella of “Taylor’s Version” so that she could, in some capacity, own her own art. But now, thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour, Swift says she was able to buy back her music from Shamrock Capital, to whom she says she’s eternally grateful: “My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.”

But as many fans are wondering, what does this mean for the final two albums that she has not yet re-released: Debut and reputation? She answers this in the letter, and I’m here to unpack it all with you.

Does Swift Still Plan to Release ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’?

Knowing her fans, Swift doesn’t leave out the answer to the main question everyone is asking as they see this news: What about reputation (TV)? Leading up to this announcement, a re-released song from the fan-favorite album, “Look What You Made Me Do,” was recently used in the penultimate episode of the The Handmaid’s Tale, which, along with a major fan theory about Swift showing up at the American Music Awards on May 26, had fans speculating about a possible upcoming release announcement. But, in the letter, Swift describes how she kept hitting a wall while trying to re-record reputation. “To be perfectly honest, it’s the me album in those first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it […] so I kept putting it off,” she writes. “I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it.”

But, do not fear, there is a light at the end of the tunnel: “There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch,” she reveals.

What about ‘Debut (Taylor’s Version)’?

If you’re sad about rep (TV), I get it. But that doesn’t mean there will be no more Swift re-records — after all, there’s still Debut. “I’ve already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now,” her letter explains. Plus, she even hints that a rep (TV) album could still happen — when she feels like it. “Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right… But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will be just a celebration now.”

Swift ends the letter on a super positive note, thanking fans for their encouragement. “The best things that have ever been mine… finally actually are.” I’m not crying, you are.