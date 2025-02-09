Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Taylor Swift Got Booed At The Super Bowl & Her Reaction Was Valid

Maria Serra

Many stars showed up and showed out to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head to head during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. Of course, Eagles fans Pete Davidson, Bradley Cooper, and Miles Teller graced the stadium. And, of course, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift attended with Ice Spice. While the jumbotron at the Superdome showed smiling celebrity and fan faces, when the camera turned to Swift, it seemed like attendees booed her… and her reaction was priceless. While seated next to Ice Spice, she gave the ultimate side eye and asked, “What’s going on?” 

IMHO, this might be the next great reaction meme next to Beyonce’s shocked face from the Grammys on Feb. 2. While the reaction might be funny, it is still painful to think that a famous woman minding her own business and supporting her partner would receive this sort of reaction.

Of course, fans quickly came to her defense, noting that she had sold out that same stadium three nights in a row on the Eras Tour. 

Additionally, earlier in the game, President Donald Trump received cheers when he was on screen. Frankly, that is just unfair, and Swifties were quick to point out the misogyny within those actions.

Plus, Serena Williams extended support via Twitter/X saying, “I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!”

We love to see it.

