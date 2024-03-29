Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Featured On *This* Song From Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album

Have Beyoncé and Taylor Swift finally collabed? On March 29, Beyoncé released her new album Cowboy Carter, which has a heavy country influence. Swift started out in the country music scene, so who else other than Beyoncé would persuade her to return to her roots? That’s what fans seem to think after listening to the song “Bodyguard.”

From the very beginning of the track, you can hear a voice that sounds like Swift’s. Fans were quick to realize this and began their detective work. After all, Swifites and the Beyhive are two of the biggest fandoms in the world, and they never miss a beat (or a background vocalist).

Of course, the fan tweets went into overdrive after more people listened to the track. An unverified photo of song credits featuring Swift on background vocals began to circulate on X (formerly known as Twitter) but has since been deleted.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing that Swift is, in fact, featured as background vocals on “Bodyguard.” Call me delulu, but it really does sound like Swift’s singing background on the song.

So did Swift really lend her vocals to Beyoncé’s “Bodyguard”? Fans may be convinced of this but back in February 2024 when Cowboy Carter was first announced, Entertainment Weekly reported that Swift would not be on the project. “A source with knowledge of the situation tells EW that Swift is not featured on Bey’s new record in any way,” an insider shared at the time. Her Campus reached out to Swift and Beyoncé’s teams but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Even Jason Lipshutz, Executive Director of Music at Billboard, gave his opinion on the rumor by replying to a fan’s tweet with “Nope.”

Cowboy Carter is the second installment of Beyoncé’s three-album saga. Although sources say Bey and Tay didn’t collaborate on “The Bodyguard,” the “Sorry” singer did feature some other big-name celebs on Cowboy Carter.

The album includes features from Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, two huge artists who have dabbled in country music.

Cyrus’ recent records were pop and rock-influenced, but her voice is perfect for country music. Her duet with Beyoncé on the song II Most Wanted is already at the top of the charts.

Beyoncé collabed with Post Malone on Levii’s Jeans. The track is fun and flirty, and brings Post Malone back to that pop country sound he’s most known for.

Beyoncé and Swift have been showing a lot of love to each other lately, supporting one another at the premieres of their concert films. They’re both currently the biggest artists in the world, so a collab would most definitely break the internet.

We may not have an official Bey and Tay collaboration just yet, but for now, we can all stream Cowboy Carter and soon, we’ll have The Tortured Poets Department.