OK, Beyoncé, Where TF Are The ‘Cowboy Carter’ Visuals?

Dust off your boots and shine your spurs, y’all: Cowboy Carter is here. On March 29, Beyoncé dropped the highly-anticipated sequel to her 2022 album Rennaissance, and let’s just say, it’s gettin’ real country in these parts. But while fans have two albums from Queen Bey, many are still waiting for an extra treat from the artist. Hey, Beyoncé? Allow me to break the ice, here: Will there be a Cowboy Carter visual album, or not?

Visual albums are about as important to Beyoncé fans as hooves are to horses. In 2013, Queen Bey lassoed the attention of the world when she released the experimental visual project to accompany her album Beyoncé, which was met with critical acclaim. Then, in 2016, Bey dropped the visual album for Lemonade — AKA, the greatest album ever made, in my opinion (besides the Twilight soundtrack). So, when the artist released Renaissance, and then Cowboy Carter, fans were saddling up for the ride of their life — visually, I mean. But what happened next? Tumbleweeds. (I’ll stop with the cowboy metaphors. I’m sorry.)

Sure, we have the (almost) three-hour-long cinematic masterpiece Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, but fans are still waiting for some sort of visual album to accompany the 2022 album.

so how about those renaissance visuals pic.twitter.com/JnlmUjvdJf — mila 🐈‍⬛ (@DINDJ4RIN) March 29, 2024

But, BeyHive, don’t lose hope quite yet. On X/Twitter, fans are absolutely convinced that Beyoncé will release visual albums for both Renaissance and Cowboy Carter — and maybe even the unreleased Renaissance Act III — together. A Beyoncé cinematic universe? Giddy up, cowboy (Carter).

I mean, the theory makes sense. In a Parkwood Entertainment press release, Beyoncé revealed that Cowboy Carter was supposed to come out before Renaissance, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been really great to have the time and the grace to be able to take my time with it,” the artist said on March 25. “I was initially going to put Cowboy Carter out first, but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world. We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God’s timing.”

HOLD UP IT WOULD MAKE SENSE IF SHE WILL RELEASE THE COWBOY CARTER VISUALS TOGETHER WITH RENAISSANCE THEN OMG???? https://t.co/eeQDqqG2Kc — mirks (@microbi_oat) March 29, 2024

The film is definitely starting with the Cowboy Carter visuals, and then transitioning into Renaissance visuals pic.twitter.com/6MveyDbGYm — 🪩TAMARANEAN SUPERSTAR 🛸💫 (@starboltqueen) March 29, 2024

Maybe we get cowboys Carter visuals then Renaissance next pic.twitter.com/FoQm9ziWfg — CAM♍️ (@CAMERONUCHIS) March 29, 2024

and that’s why renaissance visuals couldn’t come before cowboy carter wait https://t.co/eStt0W8azI pic.twitter.com/zb8dSvt3bU — most ★ sane (@thugyonce) March 29, 2024

But, this isn’t stopping fans from demanding the visuals. Like, now.

Where are the visuals? — BODYGUARD STAN COWBOY CARTER (@orangeandmaroo) March 29, 2024

My prediction is Beyoncé will do a visual album for cowboy carter. Since renaissance has a movie. To like better express what she felt behind this album. — jada 💃🏽 (@salsssaaaboi) March 29, 2024

I think beyonce should do visuals for cowboy carter like how she did for beyonce visual album. I think people need to see the visuals to bring it home. — Justin 🦄 🧊 🏳️‍⚧️ Pink Friday Girls #1 Stan (@jrleenash1983) March 29, 2024

At least we have Ru, right?

The only visuals we’re getting for Cowboy Carter: pic.twitter.com/QtHBfyYp3C — Drag Doll ♥️ (@DragDollCo) March 29, 2024

So, when will the Cowboy Carter visual album come out? I’m not sure. But if I find out, I’ll be the first to let y’all know. *Tips cowboy hat*