Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus’ “II Most Wanted” Duet Is Giving Ride-Or-Die Energy

Saddle up, Beyhive, because Beyoncé’s new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, is finally here. Released on March 29, 2024, the collection is full of country bops — including a collab with modern country-pop royalty, Miley Cyrus. The two joined forces on the song “II MOST WANTED,” and it’s the perfect country ballad to bring on all the feels.

Miley isn’t the only modern superstar to be included on the album. Cowboy Carter includes country legends like Dolly Parton (Miss Miley’s very own godmother) and Willie Nelson, while also including Black country stars such as Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts. Post Malone also made a shocking appearance on the song “LEVII’s JEANS” — and yes, it slaps.

But there’s definitely something extra-special about the Beyoncé-Miley team-up. “II MOST WANTED” is a song about a ride-or-die duo, which feels like a surprise, considering Beyoncé and Miley aren’t known to be especially close besties — at least, not in public. Nevertheless, the two really sell it in the song.

It begins with Miley singing, “Know we’re jumpin’ the gun, but we’re both still young/ One day, we won’t be. Then Beyoncé comes in with, “Didn’t know what I want ‘til I saw your face/ Say goodbye to the old me.” Obviously, this is about growing up and going through change with someone important to you.

Then Miley goes on to sing, “Came out of nowhere, didn’t give no warnin’” with Beyoncé following up with, “Pedal so heavy, like the two most wanted.” The pair then joins together at, “And I don’t know what you’re doin’ tonight.” I’m definitely getting dynamic duo vibes from this one. I’m imagining a pair in a car, speeding late at night — no destination, just vibes.

Sung by both Bey and Miley, the chorus says, “I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I die/ smoke out the window, flyin’ down the 405/ I’ll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy/ anytime you like/ (Woah) I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I/ ’til the day I die.” Aside from the duo’s voices sounding absolutely beautiful together, this chorus sounds like an ode to a partner in life — whether it’s a romantic partner, a best friend, or a kindred spirit. You know, that one person you would do anything for.

The second verse is also sung by the pair: “Makin’ waves in the wind with my empty hand/ My other hand on you/ Been a while since I haven’t tried to pull away/ but it’s time for somethin’ new.” Has anyone ever stuck their hand out the window on a drive and did the “wave” motion? Because that’s exactly what’s going on here. Scenic drive, wind in the hair, with your other half. What more can you ask for?