Beyoncé’s highly anticipated country album Cowboy Carter is here, and it’s jam-packed with features. On March 28, Beyoncé dropped the tracklist to the album on Instagram. It revealed the radio theme included on the album and some of the artists featured on the project as well. The three names revealed were country music legends Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell.

As Beyoncé revealed on Instagram, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a Beyoncé album.” The album’s sound reflects that, and the features highlight how she made the genre her own. When the album was finally fully released on March 29, fans discovered it had many more exciting features, including Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and even Beyoncé’s own daughter, Rumi Carter. Here’s a breakdown of every artist on Cowboy Carter.

Tanner Adell

The Tanner Adell feature is truly a full-circle moment. Adell is a Black independent country pop artist who is a huge Beyoncé fan. When it was announced that Act II would be a country album, Adell tweeted about how she wanted to be featured on the project. Well, her wish came true!

Adell is featured on Beyoncé’s BLACKBIIRD, which is a cover of The Beatle’s hit track. After Cowboy Carter was released, Adell posted her reaction to the collab on X (formerly known as Twitter). “You can expect a long sappy post tomorrow, but for tonight I just wanna say thank you to Beyoncé,” Adell wrote.

You can expect a long sappy post tomorrow, but for tonight I just wanna say thank you to Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/joUiHAyrEU — Tanner Adell (@tanneradell) March 29, 2024

Brittney Spencer

Brittney Spencer is another rising Black country music artist. She’s also featured on Beyoncé’s “BLACKBIIRD” cover. Spencer shared her excitement for the song on her Instagram right after the album’s release.

“i’ve typed and deleted at least 10 captions. i don’t hv anything clever or curated to say. i’m on a beyonce record. the album is a masterpiece. ily @beyonce 🐝🌻,” she wrote. Spencer adds something special to the track that only her voice could provide.

Tiera Kennedy

A singer and songwriter from Alabama, Tiera Kennedy is a Black R&B country artist who puts her own fun spin on the genre. Kennedy is on both BLACKBIIRD and TYRANT. On March 29, Kennedy posted her reaction to being featured on the album on Instagram.

“I grew up listening to her music, practicing her runs over and over. Whenever people would ask me “Who’s your dream collab?” the answer was always Beyonce but it was such a far away dream because BEYONCÉ?!,” Kennedy wrote.

Reyna Roberts

Country artist Reyna Roberts is also featured on Beyoncé’s BLACKBIIRD. She also used her dreamy voice for the background vocals of TYRANT. Roberts shared her gratitude for the feature on her Instagram.

“I’M ON BEYONCÉ’S ALBUM😭❤️‍🔥My first feature ever is with Beyoncé, Thank you God. And thank you to everyone who tagged her in my videos and comments yall made this happen,” she captioned the post. “This is literally a dream come true. I will remember this day forever!”

Rumi Carter

Already a young musical protégé, Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, is featured on her emotional track PROTECTOR. Carter’s voice opens the track with her saying, “Mom, can I hear the lullaby please.”

The song is about motherhood and uplifting someone you love. Beyoncé doesn’t shy away from working with the Carter kids. Rumi’s sister, Blue Ivy Carter, has a Grammy for her work in the Brown Skin Girl music video. She also toured with Beyoncé, dancing regularly on the Renaissance tour.

Willie Nelson

Country legend Willie Nelson is heard multiple times on the album, the first time being on the transition Smoke Hour. The album has a radio theme, and multiple singers introduce songs on the record as if they are radio show hosts. Nelson comes in at the end of Smoke Hour and says,” Welcome to “The Smoke Hour” on KNTRY Radio Texas. You know my name, no need to know yours. Now, for this next tune, I want y’all to sit back, inhale, and go to that good place your mind likes to wander off to. And if you don’t want to go, go find yourself a jukebox. Thank you.”

This is played before Beyoncé’s hit single Texas Hold ‘Em. We hear Nelson again on Smoke Hour II, as he continues to host the radio show and introduces the song Just For Fun.

More to come…