Selena Gomez is bringing on the nostalgia with her latest music video, “Younger and Hotter Than Me.” The song comes from her newest project, I Said I Love You First— a full-length collaborative album with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. The 14-track album is a heartfelt testament to their love, but “Younger and Hotter than Me” takes a vulnerable turn, as Gomez sings about an ex moving on with someone younger. But the real kicker? The music video is packed with nods to her Disney Channel days — especially Wizards of Waverly Place, the show that propelled her to stardom. And if you missed the Easter eggs, don’t worry, bestie, I’ve got you covered. Let’s break down all the hidden clues that’ll have you in your feels.

In the music video, we see Gomez wake up on a couch on a film set. The set looks like it hasn’t been used in years, with cream-colored tarps covering every prop and piece of furniture. But this isn’t just any filming location — it’s actually the set of Gomez’s Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, specifically the iconic orange living room and kitchen of the Russo family’s apartment.

As the video continues, Gomez walks through the set and opens the kitchen cabinet, where she spots her wizard wand from the show before setting it down. Interestingly, Alex’s wand made headlines on March 19 after it was revealed that Gomez had officially sold the prop for just $4 on her website. Instead of keeping the wand in the video, she picks up a toiletries bag and heads to the filming lot’s bathroom.

There, Gomez notices another child star who looks visibly nervous. Gomez gives the girl a quick smile, and some fans on Twitter pointed out that the young actress appears to be a reflection of Gomez’s past self. The child star’s dress closely resembles the pink ball gown and crown Gomez wore in Wizards of Waverly Place Season 1, Episode 20 (Quinceañera), when Alex celebrates her traditional Quinceañera.

Selena Gomez seems to reference her role as Alex Russo in the “Younger and Hotter Than Me” music video. pic.twitter.com/p6ioDFTFt3 — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) March 20, 2025

It’s also worth noting that the mirror scene itself is reminiscent of Gomez’s 2011 music video for “Who Says,” where she looks into a mirror as she sings about self-acceptance.

The song is unlike the other singles released before the album’s official drop. Prior singles like “Scared of Losing You” depict Gomez learning from the mistakes of her past relationships as she continues her connection with Blanco, while “Sunset Blvd” leans into Gomez’s more seductive side as Blanco meets her emotional and physical needs. Most fans have interpreted “Younger and Hotter Than Me” as a melancholy song about realizing your ex-partner has met someone “better” than you.

However, Blanco clarified that there are other interpretations of the song. He discussed overcoming insecurity when thrown into the spotlight in a behind-the-scenes look at the music video posted to Gomez’s YouTube channel on March 20. “When you’re young and you’re a star, and you’re thrown into this whirlwind of being so many people’s favorite thing in the world,” he said. “Eventually, people find new things to hold, they find new things they can pick up, and you’re kind of left in this world where you’re kind of in limbo where you’re either gonna make it to this next chapter in your life or you’re gonna fade off into obscurity, and it’s a lot of pressure, I feel, that’s put on people at such a young age.”

Could these Easter eggs symbolize Gomez embracing every version of herself — from her younger years to now? At the end of the MV, she returns to the original set and lays back down on the couch from the beginning of the video. This moment beautifully highlights how she finds solace in the memories of her past as she continues moving forward in life.

I might need some tissues because I can’t stop crying over this full-circle moment!