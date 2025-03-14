Selena Gomez Pulled A Sabrina Carpenter By Dropping A *Spicy* Innuendo In Her New Song

Selena Gomez is channeling her playful and sexy side in her new song “Sunset Blvd,” released on March 14 and from the lyrics alone, it sounds like she’s taking a page from Sabrina Carpenter’s playbook. The single marks the third release ahead of Gomez’s upcoming project I Said I Love You First, a joint album collaboration with fiancé Benny Blanco, set to drop on March 21. The album came as a surprise to fans, with Gomez announcing it on her Instagram account after previously stating she was stepping away from music to focus on acting and producing.

“Sunset Blvd” stands out for its flirtatious undertone, a unique shift from her previous releases. The first single, “Scared of Losing You,” dives into Gomez’s vulnerable side, reflecting on past relationships that led her to find true love with Blanco. Meanwhile, “Call Me When You Break Up,” featuring Gracie Abrams, offers a lighthearted nod to Gomez’s best friend. Curious about the deeper meaning behind “Sunset Blvd”? You’re not alone — and I think I know exactly what Gomez is trying to say.

“Sunset Blvd” explores Gomez’s physical and emotional love for Blanco, which is clear from the first verse. The song starts out with Gomez singing, “You’re my cherry pie / I don’t care who knows it / Love me ’til I die / Bury me with roses.” The lyrics emphasize Blanco’s sweetness to her and her unwavering commitment to their relationship. The line “I don’t care who knows it” also implies that Gomez is unbothered about those who criticize their relationship. She has previously spoken up about the hate she and Blanco have faced for their relationship. In a May 2024 interview with Time Gomez briefly addressed the public’s opinions about their romance, saying, “I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him.”

Towards the end of the second half of the first verse, Gomez highlights Blanco’s sensitivity while playfully expressing her excitement about holding his… heart. She sings, “I know you’re awfully shy / But I can’t wait to hold it, to hold that.” The pre-chorus continues the teasing tone, with Gomez singing, “Big, big / Hard heart.” The lyrics offer a cheeky, yet sweet nod to Blanco’s kindness — and something a little more suggestive.

More to come…