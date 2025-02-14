Selena Gomez Celebrated V-Day With A Love Song For Benny Blanco

While Feb. 14 is known as Valentine’s Day, in 2025, it also marks New Music Friday! One of the most unexpected releases came from none other than Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

On Feb. 13, Gomez took to Instagram to announce her new album, Said I Love You First — a collaboration with her fiancé, Blanco — set to drop on March 21. Not only did she reveal the album’s release date, but she also surprised fans by dropping its first single, “Scared of Losing You,” which is already pulling at fans’ heartstrings.

“Scared of Losing You” showcases a different side of Gomez, tapping into her angelic and vulnerable vocals as she sings about her love for Blanco. Honestly, this track is sweeter than any Valentine’s Day treat, and its heartfelt lyrics are guaranteed to leave you swooning.

Gomez begins the gentle track in the first verse with a sensitive tone, singing, “If I broke your heart, would you take me back? / If I broke my arm, would you sign my cast? / When I was young, I would love too fast / Hope I don’t repeat my past.” The verse reflects Gomez’s desire for her partner (Blanco) to love her despite outside hurdles. Gomez reflects upon her own past, including her early romantic experiences. Gomez has been in highly publicized relationships in with celebrities such as The Weeknd, Zedd, and, most notably, Justin Bieber, whom she dated from her teenage years to her mid-20s (with the two formally calling it quits in 2018). It’s unclear who in her past she’s referring to, but it’s evident Gomez wants to learn from her mistakes and be more cautious about her relationship with Blanco.

Gomez continues into the song’s chorus, singing about how much Blanco means to her, but her insecurities weigh on her heart, making her frightened that the relationship will end one day. “’Cause I’m not scared of lovin’ you / I’m just scared of losin’ you / I’m not scared of anyone or dying young / Or if you’re gonna find somebody new / ‘Cause how could they love you / As much as I do? / As much as I do,” she sings. The verse demonstrates that she’s not afraid of giving her all to the relationship, but rather of the relationship ending.

A Genius user pointed out that the line “I’m just scared of losin’ you” could be a reference to another Gomez song: “Lose You to Love Me.” In the 2019 track, Gomez sings, “I needed to lose you to find me / This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me, yeah / I needed to lose you to love me, yeah.” With “Scared To Lose You” emphasizing the idea of not wanting to lose Blanco, the tiny adjustment can show Gomez’s progress in self-love and acceptance, as well as the fact that her love for Blanco is unlike her prior partners.

The song closes out early towards the second verse as Gomez sings, “If I lose my sh*t, promise not to laugh / If I throw a fit and get photographed / Would you take my side? Would you hold my hand? / If they sell a lie, don’t let ’em send me back.” The verse highlights that no matter how the media portrays her, she wonders and hopes that Blanco will still support her.

If that isn’t true love, I don’t know what is!