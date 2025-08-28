Selena Gomez has officially reacted to the big news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, and fans couldn’t be happier or more nostalgic. In an Instagram story on Aug. 27 Gomez reposted the photos of the happy couple with the caption “When bestie gets engaged🥰,” accompanied by the Queen song “You’re My Best Friend” in true best friend fashion.

If that wasn’t cute enough, Gomez also posted a screenshot of an old Swift tweet from 2009 that stated, “@selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too.” In response to the old tweet, a fan posted side-by-side photos of Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, alongside a matching photo of Kelce and Swift, with each photo showcasing the respective couple’s engagements. The tweet just goes to show how far back Gomez and Swift go, and how far they’ve come.

Gomez and Blanco got engaged last December, and Swift showed the same loving response to Gomez along with a bit of humor. On Gomez’s announcement post, Swift commented, “Yes I will be the flower girl,” and I can’t wait to see Swift walking down the aisle with petals in her hands.

As most fans know, all of this love and support didn’t just come out of nowhere. The two popstars’ friendship dates all the way back to 2008, when Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Gomez was dating Nick Jonas. While of course neither of these relationships lasted, what did last was the iconic friendship between Swift and Gomez that fans know and love today.

Since then, the two got through their Jonas brother breakups together, joined each other on stage and at award shows, and most importantly, have supported each other through every phase in each other’s careers and personal lives for the past 17 years.

As the two are both happily engaged, I have no doubt that Gomez and Swift now believe for sure that “real love still happens sometimes,” and “it’s not just something we make up when we’re nine” – or are heartbroken over in 2009. I’m just wondering whether Swift will be the flower girl at Gomez’s wedding, or if the two will join each other on their big days as bridesmaids — or even as maids of honor.