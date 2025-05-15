MomTok’s Season 2 Halloween Costumes Were More Chaotic Than The Drama (Almost)

Season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on May 15, and it came with even more drama than last season — especially when it came to that infamous Halloween party. And while the party featured an explosive fight, I know I’m not the only one who was focused on the women of MomTok’s Halloween costumes (and Aspyn Ovard’s too, I guess).

During Episodes 2 and 3, we saw our favorite MomTokers attend Jessi and her husband Jordan’s Halloween costume party. Almost instantly, there was a fight that erupted between Taylor Frankie Paul, her ex Dakota Mortenson, her ex-friend Miranda McWhorter, and Miranda’s ex Chase McWhorter. For employed folks, these four were involved in some drama a while back when their “soft-swinging” arrangement went public on TikTok — it was a whole moment back in 2022, OK?

The drama was gold for a reality television fiend like me, especially since it was all taking place while the grown adults — sipping non-alcoholic dirty sodas, mind you — were dressed in pop culture-centric Halloween costumes the whole time. Never thought I’d see the day where Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and two Chippendales were fighting in a house in Utah, but hey — expect the unexpected when it comes to MomTok.

Maybe you’re looking for some early Halloween inspiration. Or, maybe, you want to decide who in MomTok had the best Halloween look. Regardless of your reasoning, here’s the breakdown of every major MomTok cast member’s Halloween costume.