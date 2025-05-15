MomTok’s Season 2 Halloween Costumes Were More Chaotic Than The Drama (Almost)

Season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on May 15, and it came with even more drama than last season — especially when it came to that infamous Halloween party. And while the party featured an explosive fight, I know I’m not the only one who was focused on the women of MomTok’s Halloween costumes (and Aspyn Ovard’s too, I guess).
During Episodes 2 and 3, we saw our favorite MomTokers attend Jessi and her husband Jordan’s Halloween costume party. Almost instantly, there was a fight that erupted between Taylor Frankie Paul, her ex Dakota Mortenson, her ex-friend Miranda McWhorter, and Miranda’s ex Chase McWhorter. For employed folks, these four were involved in some drama a while back when their “soft-swinging” arrangement went public on TikTok — it was a whole moment back in 2022, OK?
The drama was gold for a reality television fiend like me, especially since it was all taking place while the grown adults — sipping non-alcoholic dirty sodas, mind you — were dressed in pop culture-centric Halloween costumes the whole time. Never thought I’d see the day where Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and two Chippendales were fighting in a house in Utah, but hey — expect the unexpected when it comes to MomTok.
Maybe you’re looking for some early Halloween inspiration. Or, maybe, you want to decide who in MomTok had the best Halloween look. Regardless of your reasoning, here’s the breakdown of every major MomTok cast member’s Halloween costume.
- Taylor, Mayci, & Mikayla: Mean Girls
-
An iconic trio for an iconic trio. At the Halloween party, Taylor dressed up as Gretchen Weiners, Mikayla was Karen Smith (and her husband was dressed as the literal Burn Book, and Mayci was Regina George. Taylor’s ex Dakota was also included in the group costume, dressed as the bus that hits Regina George in the film, and Mayci’s husband was, OFC, Aaron Samuels.
- Miranda & Jake: Krusty Krab (?)
-
I mean, sure! The newest additions to MomTok showed up as a Krusty Krab pizza delivery boy and Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants.
- Layla & Cam: Racecar Drivers
-
This was pretty self-explanatory. Both Layla and her new BF, Cam, showed up in F1-inspired uniforms — which were actually pretty cute.
- Jessie & Jordan: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck
-
In an attempt to poke fun at Jen and Zac, Jessie and Jordan dressed up as Jennifer Lopez (in that iconic green dress) and Ben Affleck (decked out in Dunkin’ Donuts apparel). Later on, Jordan changed into his Chippendales costume, which resulted in a ton of drama.
- Jen & Zac: Also Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck
-
Bennifer times two! Jen and Zac also showed up as the two celebrities, but took an alternate approach: Jen’s outfit was inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 VMAs look, while Zac looked like an angry Bostonian man in sunglasses and a bomber jacket. Honestly? Reads pretty well.
- Kate & Chase: Hailey & Justin Bieber
-
This costume was the costume in 2024. MomTok newbies Kate and Chase recreated that viral photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber after her NYC Krispy Kreme pop-up. Never forget.
- Demi and Bret: The Season 1 Fruity Pebbles Sex Scandal
-
Finally, Demi and Bret showed up referencing the whole Fruity Pebbles sex story that was a major deal in Season 1, with Demi as a literal bowl of cereal and Bret as a milkman. It’s total fan service, but I was living for it.