Is MomTok getting a new member? Aspyn Ovard made a cameo in Season 2 of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, which premiered on Hulu on May 15. The YouTuber and content creator hasn’t been featured on the show before, so fans were surprised to see her in the middle of the drama at Jessi Ngatikaura’s Halloween party. So, how is Aspyn Ovard connected to MomTok?

In Episodes 2 and 3 of Season 2, fans see the MomTokers attend Jessi and her husband Jordan’s Halloween party. When Taylor Frankie Paul, her ex Dakota Mortensen, her ex-BFF Miranda McWhorter, and Miranda’s ex Chase McWhorter all find themselves in the same room, the drama begins. (Reminder: Taylor, Miranda, and Chase were all a part of that “soft swinging” scandal that brought fame and notoriety to MomTok to begin with.) Once Dakota walks in the door, the camera pans to Taylor for her reaction — and she happens to be in conversation with none other than Aspyn. While Aspyn doesn’t seem to be miked up and isn’t shown in any confessionals, the camera often pans to her as she converses with members of MomTok, including Taylor, Jessi, Layla Taylor, and Mayci Neeley.

Based on the scenes she’s in, it’s obvious Aspyn is friends with a lot of the Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives cast. So, how do they know each other? While fans don’t know the origin of Aspyn’s connection to MomTok for sure, Aspyn is from Utah and is a content creator like the other SLOMW cast members, so it’s possible she knows them because they’re all in the same line of work. (Aspyn says she isn’t Mormon, though, but she’s very familiar with the church.)

This isn’t the first time Aspyn was connected to this group. Back in October 2024, Aspyn made a TikTok referencing Mormon Wives cast members Jen Affleck and Taylor, who both have put their relationship issues on display in the show. In the TikTok, Aspyn stitched a comment from a fan saying, “Do I need to send in @aspynovard to talk to @Jen Affleck and @Taylor Paul?” with trending audio of Kris Jenner saying, “What would happen if you just called Taylor up?” In the caption, Aspyn wrote, “Call me anytime @secretlivesonhulu.”

A bunch of MomTokers replied to the video in the comments section. Mikayla wrote, “I’ve been waiting lol.” Mayci jumped in, saying, “Pls I have tried so hard I need you to take over 😂😭❤️.” And Taylor herself wrote, “We can cry together holding our new babies 😭.” (Aspyn gave birth to her third daughter, Elle, in March 2024, within weeks of filing for divorce from her husband, Parker Ferris.)

While Aspyn seems to be dipping her toes into TV appearances, it doesn’t look like she’s joining the cast of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives just yet. I’m living for the cameo, though!