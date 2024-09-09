Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
WTF Do Fruity Pebbles Have To Do With ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’?

Amanda Brown

Besties, there’s a new reality TV show that has the entire internet in a chokehold right now, and it’s none other than Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The series, which debuted on Sept. 6, follows a group of women who are known for their #MomTok content and collective on TikTok (as well as their fair share of scandals). 

The series follows non-traditional, Mormon social media influencers Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt as they navigate friendships, careers, and their family lives.

While the show is filled with drama and scandals like any good reality TV show, one feud in particular has taken the internet by storm, and it surrounds none other than Fruity Pebbles (yes, you read that right). Here’s the breakdown. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives follow.

In episode 3, Demi shared some intimate details about her and her husband Bret Engemann’s sex life with Whitney. Whitney took it upon herself to share the details with the other women as well as some of the producers. “The fruity cereal has to do with taste,” Whitney told producers in an interview during the episode, while laughing about it. Little did she know that Demi didn’t find anything funny about Whitney airing out intimate details of her life.

To make matters worse, Whitney decided to gift Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles at their Galentine’s Day celebration, but Demi did not find this gag gift funny in the slightest. After Demi opened the gift in the interview segment, she shared just how much this upset her and how she made her intentions for the night very clear. 

“This was not a trashy bachelorette party. This specific thing that [Whitney] was trying to make light of and make a joke was something that was completely intimate and off the table that was between Bret and I,” Demi said. “We swore to each other we would never tell a soul about that. I just think it’s below the belt.” After all, who wants their friend to publicly spill about their sex life to their other friends AND on national television? 

Many viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Fruity Pebbles drama (and also how they can never look at the cereal the same way again). 

Needless to say, the internet seems to be on #TeamDemi for Fruity Pebbles Gate and who can blame them?  

