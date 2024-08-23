Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Can We Talk About *That* Kiss In Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Music Video?

Siobhan Robinson
EnJanae Taylor

Sabrina Carpenter has been dishing out some delicious singles ever since her viral hit “Espresso,” was released in April 2024. If you didn’t catch the flavor of my pun, her newest track, “Taste,” from her latest studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which dropped on Aug. 23, will surely satisfy your music cravings. Along with the album release, “Taste” has an accompanying music video, and one of its main characters is none other than star actress Jenna Ortega.

Fans initially freaked out about the cameo after Carpenter posted a teaser of the MV on social media. But they were in for the surprise of a lifetime when Carpenter and Ortega shared a kiss on camera.

The video begins with Carpenter coming into a home swinging a knife to try to kill her boyfriend’s other girl. The video just gets crazier from there, with both Carpenter and Ortega fighting over the guy. There are guns, fire, voodoo dolls, and a lot of blood. There’s even an iconic shower murder scene. At the end of the video, the two end up killing the boyfriend and kissing each other. They then leave his funeral together and bond over their shared experience, and maybe even fall in love?

Carpenter has a history of killing boys in her music videos, with Feather having multiple guys die and ending with a funeral in a church. The Taste music video is giving major Death Becomes Her vibes with two women fighting to the death over a man.

With Ortega being a final girl and iconic scream queen after starring in horror movies like Scream VI and X, she’s used to be being chased down and potentially murdered. Two Disney girls coming together to (literally) slay their ex. We love to see it. 

Though the entire video was iconic, there’s one scene, in particular, fans are FREAKING OUT over and it’s when the two stars kiss. I mean, both Carpenter and Ortega are the ultimate girl crushes, so this is kind of a historic moment. 

After the video was released, Ortega shared some snapshots from the set while singing her praises of Carpenter in the caption. “So proud and excited for you sweet girl. Absolutely loved making this one, thank you for having me. How special. I’d kill for you whenever,” the actress wrote.

Carpenter also went on Instagram to shout out Ortega, writing, “i had one person in mind for this and that was the one and only @jennaortega. Watching her on screen is a true dream come true and I’m so inspired, impressed, and amazed by her.”

Both Carpenter and Ortega killed it (literally and figuratively) and just know this music video will be playing around the clock in my household. 

