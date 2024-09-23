She’s working late, cause she’s a singer. Everyone’s favorite pop star, Sabrina Carpenter, is going back on the road, kicking off the Short N’ Sweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23. Carpenter’s had a massive year, and we expect her upcoming concerts to be just as big. After opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour and playing large crowds at festivals like Coachella and Outside Lands, Carpenter is taking over North America on her first-ever arena tour.

Now that Short N’ Sweet has become Carpenter’s first No. 1 album, she has even more fans wanting to scream the lyrics to her songs on tour. If you were in the Ticketmaster queue like me the day tickets went on sale, you probably know how fast the shows were selling out. Even with additional dates added, many fans are still searching high and low for tickets to Carpenter’s highly anticipated tour, especially those that don’t cost an arm and a leg. If you’re someone who’s trying to see Carpenter in concert, here are some ways to get last-minute tickets to the Short N’ Sweet Tour so you can hear her pop hits live and in person.

Check Ticketmaster for Last Minute Price Drops.

There are still tickets available for various shows on Ticketmaster. Unfortunately, due to reselling, many of these tickets are double the original price or more. Keep an eye out to see if ticket prices decrease closer to the show you’re looking to attend. Last-minute tickets may also be released to the public on the website.

Check The Venue’s Box Office.

Sometimes, last-minute tickets are available at venues. Box offices sell any remaining tickets on the day of the show. Of course, this requires physically going to the concert venue’s box office the day of, so it’s riskier if you don’t live in the city the show is happening in. However, the best part of going to the venue’s box office is, that it eliminates those pesky Ticketmaster fees.

see if social media accounts can verify Online sellers.

Some social media accounts, like @erastourresell, work to verify concert tickets being sold online. They help fans purchase tickets to see their favorite artists by checking to see if the seller is legitimate and is selling the tickets for face value or at least a reasonable price. Of course, this still comes with a risk, with no one being able to fully verify if someone is a scammer or not, but there’s been many people who have gotten real tickets through these accounts.

Check your local radio stations.

You may get lucky and win Short N’ Sweet tickets through a contest held by a radio station or brand. Head Count has a contest to win tickets to Carpenter’s San Francisco show, with airfare and hotel included. You can also enter a contest to win a suite and a special VIP experience to Carpenter’s show in New York through iHeartRadio. Check social media and Google consistently to see the contests available for the shows of your choice.

Heartbreak is one thing, not seeing Carpenter in concert is another. Good luck scoring tickets, besties.