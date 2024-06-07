Show Of Hands, Who Thought Barry Keoghan Was, Like, *Really* Hot In The “Please Please Please” Music Video?

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s relationship is… unexpected, to say the least. The fact that one of pop music’s rising princesses even knows who he is blows my mind (no shade to Keoghan at all — I loved him in The Banshees of Inisherin). They haven’t exactly been hiding their relationship. They posed for pics together at the 2024 Met Gala, and Keoghan was spotted blushing and bopping his head to Carpenter’s Coachella set. But just in case you weren’t convinced that the pair are officially together, consider Keoghan’s appearance in Carpenter’s new music video their hard launch.

In the music video for her brand-new single “Please Please Please,” Keoghan stars alongside Carpenter as a pair of Bonnie and Clyde–esque criminals, with Keoghan’s character committing crimes and Carpenter’s character constantly bailing him out of jail.

“Please Please Please” is about loving someone others think isn’t right for you and begging them not to embarrass you. With lyrics referencing an actor of a different culture, it’s pretty clear that Carpenter’s Irish actor boyfriend inspired the track.

Some of Carpenter’s fans are against the couple’s six-year age gap. There are multiple news reports of Keoghan being asked to leave bars and even getting arrested for misbehavior, which makes casting him as a criminal in the “Please Please Please” music video an even bolder, tongue-in-cheek move on Sab’s part. The message is loud and clear: she’s heard what people are saying about her relationship, and she doesn’t care.

who allowed barry keoghan to look this good? 🫠 pic.twitter.com/ntXzFJE1Gs — 💭 (@archivekeoghan) June 7, 2024

me today watching everyone finally admit that barry keoghan is hot pic.twitter.com/LjQ3muIrVA — remi 🫶🏻 (@remisversion) June 7, 2024

oh i’m down so fucking bad for this man (barry keoghan) pic.twitter.com/BLCKXvj2YV — 💭 (@archivekeoghan) June 7, 2024

barry looked sexy as fuck in the video. yall can never try convince me he’s ugly pic.twitter.com/vRokcHCae1 — cupid pllss spoilers (@noasbrina) June 7, 2024

once again losing my mind over barry keoghan pic.twitter.com/hNMiMtlQY8 — 💭 (@archivekeoghan) June 6, 2024

me watching the entire tl finally realize barry keoghan is fine as hell when i’ve known since eternals pic.twitter.com/Xv71lvUhz2 — pepper! (@rhaenyrastyx) June 7, 2024

BARRY KEOGHAN THE TONGUE MOVE?!?

I wasn’t familiar with your game. pic.twitter.com/Tauggh1VFr — 💭 (@archivekeoghan) June 7, 2024

Some fans are obsessing over how obsessed Keoghan is with Carpenter, AKA Miss Espresso herself.

barry keoghan has officially graduated from the tom holland school of loving your girlfriend pic.twitter.com/gLKotxuUwQ — ri ☽ 💋 (@dearrdecode) June 7, 2024

the way sabrina carpenter is the ONLY person barry keoghan follows on instagram is literally everything. all men need to be more like barry keoghan pic.twitter.com/E14YIcqRZ5 — aisha 🕊️ (@coreyftcrawf) June 7, 2024

wdym “lucky to get barry keoghan in the video” girl if you asked that boy to jump you know he would pic.twitter.com/IW1shTxSX9 — jamie 💋 (@sabrinasbeatle) June 7, 2024

when we said “defending sabrina carpenter on the internet isn’t enough, i need a gvn” barry keoghan took that very seriously pic.twitter.com/VB94UDUjNw — kaylee is short n’ sweet 💋 (@madecfangeldust) June 7, 2024

liberaram o barry do cárcere privado e ele logo já aprendeu a escrever! pic.twitter.com/GYgS8L7zF6 — ؘ (@CARLSF4V) June 7, 2024

Congratulations, Sabrina. You’ve convinced the internet that Barry Keoghan is hot!