Twitter Thinks They Know Who Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” Is About

Everyone say “Thank you, Barry Keoghan.” Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, features a song called “Bed Chem” that seems to be about her short king. We’re here to decode the lyrics and see who really has Carpenter blushing. Here’s a breakdown of the Bed Chem lyrics.

Carpenter explains how she and her man first met in the first verse. “I was in a sheer dress the day that we met / We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec / Your friend hit me up so we could connect / And what are the odds? You send me a text.” The sheer dress she’s referencing is the one she wore to the Givenchy Paris Fashion Week show in 2023, where she met Keoghan. She goes on to sing, “And now the next thing I know, I’m like / Manifest that you’re oversized / I digress, got me scrollin’ like / Out of breath, got me goin’ like.” Things have clearly been hot and heavy between the two since the beginning.

If the first verse wasn’t proof enough that this song is about Keoghan, Carpenter references his outfit at the fashion show and his Irish accent in the pre-chorus, singing, “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?”

In the chorus, she mentions how she thinks the guy she has her eyes on (aka Keoghan) would be good in bed. “But I bеt we’d have really good bеd chem / How you pick me up, pull ’em down, turn me ’round / Oh, it just makes sense,” she sings.

Keoghan has been rumored to be dating Carpenter since December 2023 and even appeared in the music video for her song Please Please Please, in which he plays her bad guy boyfriend. So, the lyrics in the chorus seem pretty fitting. “How you talk so sweet when you’re doin’ bad things / That’s bed (Bed) chem (Chem) / How you’re lookin’ at me, yeah, I know what that means / And I’m obsessed / Are you free next week? /I bet we’d have really good,” she sings.

The second verse includes more evidence that this song is def about Keoghan. “Said you’re not in my timezone, but you wanna be,” Carpenter sings. Keoghan seemingly still lives in Ireland but has been in the U.S. more frequently, working and supporting his girl at events like Coachella. She continues to sing, “Who’s the cute guy with the wide, blue eyes and the big bad mm?” And who has blue eyes you ask? Keoghan!

In the bridge, Carpenter sings, “And I bet we’d both arrive at the same time (Bed chem) / And I bet the thermostat’s set at six-nine (Bed chem) / And I bet it’s even better than in my head (My).” He surely still laughs at her twisted humor.

Fans seem to be convinced that “Bed Chem” is about Keoghan and have since taken to X to share their thoughts.

sabrina is freaked out and horny asf in bed chem and juno, barry i wasn’t familiar with your game 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/L6pTlIfqqE — ً (@VEGASPOETRY) August 23, 2024

bed chem about barry keoghan she’s so unserious im obsessed — Rena 💋 (@thegoddaughter_) August 22, 2024

the overall consensus that bed chem is the best song oh barry keoghan you will always be famous — lara (@gotublocked) August 23, 2024

barry keoghan, your contribution to short n sweet is well appreciated. juno and bed chem are going platinum in my headphones pic.twitter.com/cWynOZLZX7 — dev 💌 (@emailsecstasy) August 23, 2024

If you’ll excuse me, I have more of Short n’ Sweet to listen to since I spent the last few hours breaking down these “Bed Chem” lyrics.