Jenna Ortega’s Red ‘Beetlejuice’ Nails Are The Color Of The Season

Vivian Gilbert

Beetlejuice is getting a sequel nearly four decades after the original, and it’s all anyone can talk about. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which hits theaters on Sept. 6, features the familiar Deetz family as they get into new shenanigans with the ghost Beetlejuice in Winter River. The film, which is the second installment of Tim Burton’s famous 1988 movie, includes OG stars like Winona Rider as Lydia Deetz and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, as well as newcomers to the Beetlejuice universe, including Monica Bellucci as Delores and the one and only Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz. And Ortega is showing off a new nail color during the Beetlejuice promo tour that’s perfect for the upcoming fall weather. 

The cast met in New York on Aug. 17 for a photo call in honor of the movie, and Ortega was seen wearing a black striped dress suit with black heels and black sunglasses. Her standout outfit accessory, though, was her nails: a deep, shimmery, burgundy red nail color. Celeb nail manicurist Thuy Nguyen is the artist behind Ortega’s nails. On Instagram, Nguyen shared on her Story on Aug. 29 that the color was custom, using a mix of gel colors from the brand PLA Nails.

jenna ortega red nails
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ortega is obviously promoting the spooky movie, so all things autumn and Beetlejuice are in season. The burgundy red color of her nails goes well with the spooky and dark tones that the movie gives. Plus, fall is on the horizon, when everyone gravitates towards deep, neutral colors. 

So, how can you replicate the color of Ortega’s burgundy Beetlejuice nails? They could possibly be PLA’s Clausing A Scene, which is a deep red color, similar to the deep and shimmery burgundy on Ortega’s nails. Or maybe it’s mixed with With A Bow to intensify the hue even more. Either way, if you’re looking to give your nails a similar makeover, here are some polishes to try that are all $15 or less.

AILLSA Burgundy Gel Nail PolisH IN MULLED WINE ($6)
red gel nail jenna ortega
AILLSA

Giving off such a polished look, this color will make your nails look perfectly manicured.

See On Amazon
Beetles Gel Nail Polish In Red Wine ($6)
gel nail polish red
Beetles

A perfect shade of wine, this color looks classic in either a glossy or matte design.

See On Amazon
Zoya Nail Laquer in Courtney ($12)
zoya nails red
Zoya

This nail polish will give your nails such a deep and rich red color.

See On Ulta Beauty
OPI Infinite Shine IN I’m Not Really A Waitress ($15)
opi red nail
OPI

This color, with its glossy and glimmering shimmer, has a nice standout shine.

See On Ulta Beauty
Essie Odd Squad Nail Polish in Not A Phase ($10)
essie red nail polish
Essie

This red shade will go great with all skin tones, and the shade name is also amazing.

See On Ulta Beauty
Sally Hansen miracle gel in strange and unusual ($13)
beetlejuice sally hansen
Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen has a new Miracle Gel Beetlejuice collection that features a red polish super similar to Ortega’s. This polish has a nice royal red color, and the bottle is super cute, too.

See On Amazon
Orly Breathable in Cran-barely believe it ($11)
orly red nail
Orly

This shade has so much shimmer, with a red color reminiscent of apples.

See On Ulta Beauty
Vishine Gelpolish In Blood Red ($7)
vishine red nails
Vishine

This nail polish color is perfect for day or night wear with its vampy red look.

See On Amazon

Style your nails with these colors for a shade as stunning as Ortega’s, and just in time for the big Beetlejuice premiere!

Vivian Gilbert is a style writer at the Her Campus at Georgia chapter. She oversees the style verticals on the site pertaining to fashion. In addition to being part of HerCampus, Vivian has had media experience being on national television as a virtual studio audience for Journalist and Television Personality, Tamron Hall. She has been a cast member for a local educational television network in the Atlanta area. She wrote articles for her high school’s yearbook; a yearbook that went on to be acknowledged at the National Scholastic Press Association. She went to Georgia State University (and is a 2022 graduate) with a major in Journalism and a minor in Spanish. In her free time, Vivian enjoys looking at YouTube commentary about movies and television shows. She loves listening to music and her favorite kind of music is International Music. She is very curious and loves to research online about the world around her. She likes to spend time with loved ones and hopes to become a full-time writer and producer for Television shows enjoyed by millions.