Beetlejuice is getting a sequel nearly four decades after the original, and it’s all anyone can talk about. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which hits theaters on Sept. 6, features the familiar Deetz family as they get into new shenanigans with the ghost Beetlejuice in Winter River. The film, which is the second installment of Tim Burton’s famous 1988 movie, includes OG stars like Winona Rider as Lydia Deetz and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, as well as newcomers to the Beetlejuice universe, including Monica Bellucci as Delores and the one and only Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz. And Ortega is showing off a new nail color during the Beetlejuice promo tour that’s perfect for the upcoming fall weather.
The cast met in New York on Aug. 17 for a photo call in honor of the movie, and Ortega was seen wearing a black striped dress suit with black heels and black sunglasses. Her standout outfit accessory, though, was her nails: a deep, shimmery, burgundy red nail color. Celeb nail manicurist Thuy Nguyen is the artist behind Ortega’s nails. On Instagram, Nguyen shared on her Story on Aug. 29 that the color was custom, using a mix of gel colors from the brand PLA Nails.
Ortega is obviously promoting the spooky movie, so all things autumn and Beetlejuice are in season. The burgundy red color of her nails goes well with the spooky and dark tones that the movie gives. Plus, fall is on the horizon, when everyone gravitates towards deep, neutral colors.
So, how can you replicate the color of Ortega’s burgundy Beetlejuice nails? They could possibly be PLA’s Clausing A Scene, which is a deep red color, similar to the deep and shimmery burgundy on Ortega’s nails. Or maybe it’s mixed with With A Bow to intensify the hue even more. Either way, if you’re looking to give your nails a similar makeover, here are some polishes to try that are all $15 or less.
- AILLSA Burgundy Gel Nail PolisH IN MULLED WINE ($6)
-
Giving off such a polished look, this color will make your nails look perfectly manicured.
- Beetles Gel Nail Polish In Red Wine ($6)
-
A perfect shade of wine, this color looks classic in either a glossy or matte design.
- Zoya Nail Laquer in Courtney ($12)
-
This nail polish will give your nails such a deep and rich red color.
- OPI Infinite Shine IN I’m Not Really A Waitress ($15)
-
This color, with its glossy and glimmering shimmer, has a nice standout shine.
- Essie Odd Squad Nail Polish in Not A Phase ($10)
-
This red shade will go great with all skin tones, and the shade name is also amazing.
- Sally Hansen miracle gel in strange and unusual ($13)
-
Sally Hansen has a new Miracle Gel Beetlejuice collection that features a red polish super similar to Ortega’s. This polish has a nice royal red color, and the bottle is super cute, too.
- Orly Breathable in Cran-barely believe it ($11)
-
This shade has so much shimmer, with a red color reminiscent of apples.
- Vishine Gelpolish In Blood Red ($7)
-
This nail polish color is perfect for day or night wear with its vampy red look.
Style your nails with these colors for a shade as stunning as Ortega’s, and just in time for the big Beetlejuice premiere!