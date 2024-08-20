Beetlejuice is getting a sequel nearly four decades after the original, and it’s all anyone can talk about. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which hits theaters on Sept. 6, features the familiar Deetz family as they get into new shenanigans with the ghost Beetlejuice in Winter River. The film, which is the second installment of Tim Burton’s famous 1988 movie, includes OG stars like Winona Rider as Lydia Deetz and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, as well as newcomers to the Beetlejuice universe, including Monica Bellucci as Delores and the one and only Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz. And Ortega is showing off a new nail color during the Beetlejuice promo tour that’s perfect for the upcoming fall weather.

The cast met in New York on Aug. 17 for a photo call in honor of the movie, and Ortega was seen wearing a black striped dress suit with black heels and black sunglasses. Her standout outfit accessory, though, was her nails: a deep, shimmery, burgundy red nail color. Celeb nail manicurist Thuy Nguyen is the artist behind Ortega’s nails. On Instagram, Nguyen shared on her Story on Aug. 29 that the color was custom, using a mix of gel colors from the brand PLA Nails.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ortega is obviously promoting the spooky movie, so all things autumn and Beetlejuice are in season. The burgundy red color of her nails goes well with the spooky and dark tones that the movie gives. Plus, fall is on the horizon, when everyone gravitates towards deep, neutral colors.

So, how can you replicate the color of Ortega’s burgundy Beetlejuice nails? They could possibly be PLA’s Clausing A Scene, which is a deep red color, similar to the deep and shimmery burgundy on Ortega’s nails. Or maybe it’s mixed with With A Bow to intensify the hue even more. Either way, if you’re looking to give your nails a similar makeover, here are some polishes to try that are all $15 or less.