ICYMI, Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Made Their ‘Ship Red Carpet Official At The Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter took time off from working late to not only walk the 2024 Met Gala red carpet but also debut her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan. This was Carpenter’s second time attending the Met Gala and let’s just say, she was on theme with this year’s dress code, “The Garden of Time,” with her man.

Carpenter and Keoghan’s night at The Met was filled with PDA and lots of posing for the camera. Finally! The Espresso singer and Saltburn actor, also known as the internet’s boyfriend, looked pretty cozy on the red carpet, leaving fans blushing over their romance. Althought they didn’t walk onto the red carpet together, the pair did pose for a photo at the top of the Met stairs, as Barry had his arm warped around Carpenter’s waist while they both smiled for the camera.

Now let’s get into their Met Gala looks. Carpenter wore a velvet ball gown with a baby blue satin skirt by Oscar de la Renta. Meanwhile, Keoghan appeared to give Willy Wonka in a Burberry tuxedo that was an earthy brown or espresso color. Some might think Carpenter inspired the color options for the night’s look, but who’s to say?

Photographed at the top of the infamous Met stairs, the pair’s outfits looked better standing right next to each other than they did apart. Fans ran with the photo and made speculations that Carpenter and Keoghan were referencing Alice In Wonderland with their looks, Keoghan dressed as the Mad Hatter and Carpenter as Alice.

sabrina & barry i NEED that pic you had together like rn pic.twitter.com/4x6wShcjSw — ౨ৎ Nola ౨ৎ 🤎 (@exhale_brini) May 7, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan heading inside the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fokn3LH9WC — Sabrina Daily Updates (@SCdailyupdates) May 7, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter kissing Barry Keoghan on the cheek at the 2024 #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/e5ue9vrwPO — Sabrina Daily Updates (@SCdailyupdates) May 7, 2024

Though they rarely make public appearances as a couple, Keoghan has been spotted being such a supportive boyfriend on multiple occasions. On April 12, the actor was caught supporting his leading lady at her 2024 Coachella performance, filming her set while standing in the crowd.

On the second weekend of Coachella, Carpenter gave a cheeky, yet subtle shoutout to her man during her performance in her infamous “Nonsense” outro.

“Man, his knees so weak he had to spread mine,” she sang. “He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline.”

It was about time the couple made their red carpet-debut. Now that they have, hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to see them showcase their romance at another A-list event.