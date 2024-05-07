Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan
Photos by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Culture > Entertainment

ICYMI, Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Made Their ‘Ship Red Carpet Official At The Met Gala

Camryn Bacon

Sabrina Carpenter took time off from working late to not only walk the 2024 Met Gala red carpet but also debut her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan. This was Carpenter’s second time attending the Met Gala and let’s just say, she was on theme with this year’s dress code, “The Garden of Time,” with her man. 

Carpenter and Keoghan’s night at The Met was filled with PDA and lots of posing for the camera. Finally! The Espresso singer and Saltburn actor, also known as the internet’s boyfriend, looked pretty cozy  on the red carpet, leaving fans blushing over their romance. Althought they didn’t walk onto the red carpet together, the pair did pose for a photo at the top of the Met stairs, as Barry had his arm warped around Carpenter’s waist while they both smiled for the camera. 

Now let’s get into their Met Gala looks. Carpenter wore a velvet ball gown with a baby blue satin skirt by Oscar de la Renta. Meanwhile, Keoghan appeared to give Willy Wonka in a Burberry tuxedo that was an earthy brown or espresso color. Some might think Carpenter inspired the color options for the night’s look, but who’s to say? 

Photographed at the top of the infamous Met stairs, the pair’s outfits looked better standing right next to each other than they did apart. Fans ran with the photo and made speculations that Carpenter and Keoghan were referencing Alice In Wonderland with their looks, Keoghan dressed as the Mad Hatter and Carpenter as Alice. 

Though they rarely make public appearances as a couple, Keoghan has been spotted being such a supportive boyfriend on multiple occasions. On April 12, the actor was caught supporting his leading lady at her 2024 Coachella performance, filming her set while standing in the crowd. 

On the second weekend of Coachella, Carpenter gave a cheeky, yet subtle shoutout to her man during her performance in her infamous “Nonsense” outro. 

“Man, his knees so weak he had to spread mine,” she sang. “He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline.”

@tomasmier

Sabrina Carpenter referred to her boyfriend Barry Keoghan during the Nonsense outro at Coachella Weekend 2 #coachella #coachella2024 #sabrinacarpenter #barrkeoghan #coachellaweekend2

♬ original sound – tomás mier

It was about time the couple made their red carpet-debut. Now that they have, hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to see them showcase their romance at another A-list event. 

Camryn Bacon graduated from Texas A&M University in December 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Journalism. She is a Style writer for Her Campus National, covering fashion, beauty, and more. Her main topic of choice is fashion because Camryn loves experimenting with colorful clothing and statement pieces. Beyond Her Campus, Camryn wrote for an on-campus magazine, 'A-Line Magazine' at Texas A&M University, where she wrote online articles and created a print issue each semester. She covered everything from influencers to rom-coms to astrology but especially loves to talk about anything, fashion and lifestyle. She also interned for 'BEAT Magazine,' overseeing editorial operations and social media engagement. She has written for the Galveston County Daily News, where she interned during the summer of 2023. Her dreams are to work for 'Interview Magazine' and live in New York, the concrete jungle dreams are made of. In her free time, Camryn enjoys thrifting with her mom, writing poetry, and trying new coffee shops. You can often find her posting to Instagram about what new stories she's writing, on her poetry account or talking about The Beatles. Her favorite show is 'Sex And The City,' but she cannot go a day without watching at least one episode of 'Friends' (she even has a CD in her car that plays it).