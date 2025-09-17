The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially come to an end, with the release of the Season 3 finale on Sept. 17. But if you still haven’t gotten your fix and are itching to return to Cousins Beach, you may be in luck. Jenny Han, author of the book series, dropped a hint at the end of the final episode that just might be teasing a continuation of the TSITP story.

At the end of the series finale, before the credits, Han shared a handwritten note on the screen. In case you missed it, here’s what it said:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you’ve shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years. Whether you’ve been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show, I’m so grateful you’ve made Belly’s story part of your summers. We put our whole hearts into this show and we’re so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then, all of my love always, Jenny”

Did you catch that last part? The “maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins” has fans questioning, will there be an addition to the TSITP series? Would this come in the form of a book, another season, or perhaps a spinoff series? It’s difficult to say for sure just yet.

Chris Briney (who plays Conrad Fisher) weighed in on the potential for a reboot back in June. In his opinion, it’s too early to say definitively. “I feel like it’s too early to talk about that,” Briney said. “I’d love to see what Jenny’s idea would be. I feel like she’s particular. She’s specific about what she wants to do, so if she wanted to do it, I’m sure there would be reason to.”

Jenny Han is no stranger to spinoffs. After the huge success of Han’s To All The Boys series, Lara Jean’s little sister, Kitty, received her own Netflix spinoff series, XO, Kitty. Maybe Han will focus on another TSITP character’s story next. I, for one, would love a Susannah and Laurel centered prequel, or a continuation of Steven and Taylor’s love story in California.

While there’s no confirmation of a reboot just yet, Han has not ruled it out. “I’m definitely open to doing more stories in the [TSITP] universe, it’s just that I want to figure out what the story is that I feel so compelled to tell it that I’m willing to spend the next few years throwing my whole body into it,” Han said in a September 2025 interview. For now, fans will just have to wait and see if it’s something Han goes forward with, and I personally hope she does.