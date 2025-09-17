If you’re still crying over the end Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty series, you can stop it right now… because it’s actually not the end of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s story after all. On Sept. 17 — the same day the final episode of TSITP hit the streamer — a couple of key cast members took to social media to reveal some very exciting news: TSITP The Movie is happening!

In a very simple, very chic Instagram post, lead actors Lola Tung and Chris Briney pose in black-tie attire in front of a sign that reads: The Summer I Turned Pretty The Movie. Cue the fan freakouts! The caption for the photo didn’t reveal any further details about this jaw-dropping announcement, but a press release from Prime Video did.

According to the release, Jenny Han — showrunner of TSITP and author of the original book series — serves as writer and director of the feature film. The release also revealed the movie will serve as the official ending to Belly’s story — which Han hinted at in her note to fans that appeared after the finale episode of the show.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, shared in a joint statement in the press release. “We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

Anthony Ghnassia via Prime Video

But what, exactly, will that chapter entail? And when will TSITP The Movie actually come out? Here’s all the intel that’s known so far. Warning: Light spoilers for TSITP‘s series finale follow.

TSITP The Movie Will Likely Feature Belly’s Wedding

Fans were in somewhat of an uproar after they watched the series finale and realized Belly and Conrad didn’t get married in the end (like they do in the book). However, it’s seeming like the movie will rectify this. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said in the film’s press release. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The Cast & release date have yet to be announced

TBH, the initial announcement of TSITP The Movie didn’t contain a ton of info… As of Sept. 17, the release date, cast, and trailer have yet to be revealed. However, since this is a Prime Video production, fans can guess that whenever the movie does drop, they’ll probably be able to watch it on the streaming service. Until then, they’ll just have to wait to see Belly (probably) walk down the aisle — for real this time!