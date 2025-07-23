Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 follow. The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is taking fans on an emotional rollercoaster that shows no signs of slowing down. From car accidents and career pivots to spontaneous proposals and a barely-there diamond ring, there’s plenty to unpack this season. Episode 3 left viewers with lots of lingering feelings and strong opinions — especially after the bombshell announcement of Belly and Jeremiah’s engagement.

In the previous episode, fans watched Jeremiah propose to Belly shortly after Steven’s sudden car accident, which left him in a coma. After admitting to cheating on Belly twice while on a spring break trip in Cabo, many viewers were shocked at how quickly and willingly Belly accepted his proposal (especially given the lack of a ring, or even a traditional kneel). The sudden turn of events was enough to give anyone some emotional whiplash, leaving audiences reeling and questioning everything they thought they knew about the couple.

After a highly-anticipated wait, fans finally got to see the ring Jeremiah gave Belly in the episode released on July 23, though some said they had to squint to see it. Jeremiah proposes again, this time in his fraternity house bedroom, on one knee and with a ring in hand. Belly, clearly touched, accepts once more and expresses how perfectly it suits her – although not everyone seems to be on the same page. Here are some online reactions adding to the debate.

rings so small you can’t even tell she put it on #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/dxH1qY8oBh — emmie ★ (@urgutsoncamera) July 23, 2025

everybody at that table when belly showed off that scoop of a diamond ring #tsitp pic.twitter.com/h12gJVcv3C — cher ✩ (@chxxrvv) July 23, 2025

LMAOSKSOJSODJD BELLY SHOWING OFF A NONEXISTENT RING pic.twitter.com/az7hJ1ngbC — yara- tsitp s3 spoilers (@rainingnaley) July 23, 2025

belly saying she wish she could wear the ring now mind u she could and nobody would notice pic.twitter.com/04NwDZotRo — م (@ting1stfan) July 23, 2025

me every time belly pulled out that so-called ring #tsitp pic.twitter.com/cvUmlSJcFl — cristal🫧 (@niazscripted) July 23, 2025

does belly know that she could’ve worn the ring the entire time and no one would’ve even noticed because i’m squinting to see it and i know it’s there pic.twitter.com/VoI9nYJmZj — liv 🪐 (@livpercabeth) July 23, 2025

Fans aren’t the only ones with opinions on Belly’s ring. Even Taylor weighs in on the ring’s size, joking, “Is it a diamond or, like, a sliver of tinfoil?” In the book, the ring is described as “a silver ring with a little diamond in the center,” so it’s safe to say the show has remained faithful to its source material. Like in the novel, Jeremiah also buys the ring with his own money, not his father’s, which he proudly mentions at the family lunch in Cousins following Susannah’s memorial garden unveiling.

The shocked, doubtful, and generally uneasy expressions circling the table mirror many fans’ reactions to the sudden announcement. With more episodes still to come, viewers have plenty to look forward to. Milestones like Belly’s Parisian semester abroad and the couple’s future wedding plans loom significantly following Episode 3’s major development.

Meanwhile, Conrad’s unresolved feelings for Belly also add to the emotional chaos threatening to unfold. His earlier confession to Agnes about his ex-girlfriend, and soon to be sister-in-law, has tensions running at an all-time high, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats over what will happen next.

With the show keeping the fate of Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding up in the air, everything remains up in the air at the moment. Fans are bracing themselves for whatever twist comes next week on TSITP.