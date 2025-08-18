WTF Is The Prize For Winning ‘Are You My First?’

If you love trash TV, Hulu’s Are You My First? — which dropped all 10 episodes of its first season on Aug. 18 — is definitely up your alley. ICYMI, the new reality show is kind of like Love Island, but with virgins. Yep: Are You My First? features a cast of singles who — you guessed it — have never had sex before. Throughout the weeks, the singles are tasked to pair up and build connections with others in pursuit of finding true love… and the person they want to lose their virginity to. (Yes, I’m so serious.) And while I know I’m not the only one with a lot of thoughts about this concept, I also know there’s one question on all viewers’ minds: Is there a prize for winning Are You My First? Or, is there even a way to “win” in the first place?

But first, some backstory: The cast has varying reasons for being celibate — from religious reasons to the current state of the dating pool (yikes) — and also features some familiar faces like Mikey Planeta (who you might remember from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette) and influencer Farha Khalidi, who is most known for her feminist commentary, women’s rights advocacy, and presence on OnlyFans.

It’s also hosted by (problematic) Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe — which, IMO, only adds to the wildness of this entire show. So, whether you’re curious about the rules of the show, or currently marathoning it and wondering “WTF is the point of all of this?,” don’t worry, I’ve got all the facts for you.

How do you win Are You My First?

While the premise is definitely… something (!)… the rules are pretty similar to those of other popular dating shows. Each episode, the singles are tasked to pair up with their best connection. However, they’re also tasked to vote on which singles will leave the island. (They call these eliminations “virgin sacrifices.” I’m not even kidding.) As a show with zero sex, this is about as spicy as it gets, I fear.

So, how do you “win?” In the end, the couples who decide to leave the island together technically “win” the show — though it’s worth noting that there’s not a clear-cut winner as there is with shows like Perfect Match. You feel?

What’s the prize at the end of Are You My First?

The prize for “winning” Are You My First? is… true love! That’s right: Unlike other dating shows like Love Island and Too Hot To Handle that feature a cash prize, the final couples of Are You My First? win each other. (There’s not even like a Fantasy Suite situation where they “win” some bedroom time.)

IDK — true love is cool and all, but couldn’t we have hooked these folks up with like, a free vacation? Or something? Maybe next season…