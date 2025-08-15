Are Daniel & Lucy Still Together? Here’s What We Know

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Perfect Match Season 3 ahead. The winners of Perfect Match have been crowned… and then they broke up. Shocker! ICYMI, Daniel and Lucy were crowned as winners for Perfect Match Season 3, and while fans have some thoughts about the couple winning in the first place, there’s also a major question on their minds: What happened to cause their split?

But first, some background: Perfect Match is a Netflix reality dating show that features singles from a variety of other reality shows as they date, match up, and compete to see who is the most compatible couple. Season 3 not only included fan-favorites from shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle, but it also brought on folks from shows beyond the Netflix multi-verse, like Love Island, Siesta Key, and the Bachelor franchise.

Dated & Related‘s Daniel and Too Hot To Handle‘s Lucy matched up from the jump, but their journey on the show was pretty damn rocky. Daniel was admittedly jealous, even going so far as to raise his voice at Lucy on several occasions and say she was “too loud” and “embarrassing” him for talking to other cast members. (Anyone else rolling their eyes?)

So, it came as a shock to everyone when the two were named the show’s “perfect match.” But the fact that Netflix immediately made it clear that the two broke up a few weeks after filming wrapped? Not shocking in the least, IMO. But why did Daniel and Lucy break up? Here’s what we know.

Why did Daniel and Lucy break up?

At the time of publication, neither Daniel nor Lucy have commented on the breakup. However, the two have been posting on social media with other Perfect Match Season 3 alums… just not each other. Daniel has posted with (fellow villain) Scott from Love Island, while Lucy has posted with the majority of the other cast members. Interesting.

FWIW, Lucy and Daniel still follow each other on Instagram. As of right now, I’ll assume they broke up due to the distance (Lucy lives in London and Daniel is from Canada). But rest assured, I’ll keep you updated if either one of them speaks out about the breakup.