The Prize For Winning ‘Perfect Match’ Is… Something!

Perfect Match Season 3 is officially out on Netflix, and the contestants are trying to find their “perfect match” while engaging in physical and mental challenges, plus the temptation of hot new singles. It’s steamy, it’s toxic, and it’s exactly the kind of trashy TV that keeps the world spinning. But at the end of it all, what is the prize for winning Perfect Match?

The cast isn’t your typical random menagerie of sexy people; this show unites reality royalty from Netflix and beyond. We’ve got contestants from The Bachelor, Love Island, Temptation Island, Too Hot To Handle, and all those other random shows where people get horny on an island villa. On top of that, this season we’ve got people from shows that don’t involve romance at all, like Battle Camp, The Mole, and The Challenge. The cast is put through an emotional roller coaster of dates and swapping partners while trying to win challenges like pole dancing until all the balls fall out of the base of the pole… you just have to see it.

Already, Season 3 is full of tears, toxicity, and terrible breath, but what’s it all for? Are these singles competing for a million dollars or to score an engagement at the end of the season? Unfortunately, it’s a lot less exciting than that.

What is the prize for winning Perfect Match?

The couple who is chosen as the so-called “perfect match” at the end of the season gets to (drumroll, please) go on a vacation together. And… that’s it! No cash prize, like Love Island, or supposed eternal love, like The Bachelorette — just a vacation.

Now, I don’t mean to talk down on an all-expenses-paid vacay. I’d kill for a paid vacation with my boo, but these people have been on an island together for weeks. The entire show is essentially an all-expenses-paid vacation. Plus, most of these couples aren’t actually that compatible, so it’s probably not going to be that much fun. In comparison to other reality TV shows, this prize is a certified flop.