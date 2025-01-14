On Jan. 19, it’s likely that the beloved social media app TikTok will be banned in the United States. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law in April 2024 that would ban TikTok unless its owner, a Chinese company called Bytedance, sold its U.S. stakes of the app. The ban is currently being decided on by the Supreme Court, and if a majority does not vote to delay or overturn the ban, TikTok will no longer be available in the US as of Jan. 19.

The potential ban came about because of the app’s Chinese ownership; some U.S. lawmakers have expressed national security concerns about foreign entities collecting data on Americans. Many U.S. TikTok users, however, are not concerned with foreign countries having their data — in fact, many of them are now flocking to a Chinese app called REDnote in preparation for the likelihood that TikTok will no longer be available.

REDnote, also known as Xiaohongshu, is a social media app that has similar vibes to TikTok, allowing users to post their own videos as well as view and comment on the content of others. The app, which has been popular in China since it was founded in 2013, saw a massive influx of new users in the U.S. in January 2025 — notably, many of them are TikTok users who have flooded the app with the hashtag #TikTokrefugee. Seasoned REDnote users have begun welcoming the “refugees” to the platform, even teaching them basic Mandarin phrases (since the app is largely not in English).

While it’s unclear if REDnote will match the massive success of TikTok (or if it will even be available in the U.S. for much longer, considering the reasoning behind the TikTok ban), many users seem willing to give the app a try. These users have basically become REDnote trailblazers for the U.S., and could lead the way for more creators to make the move to REDnote in the coming weeks.

So, here are some popular TikTokers to follow on REDnote right now.