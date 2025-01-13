As the probable U.S. TikTok ban looms closer, netizens all over the country are scrambling for a new platform. These self-described “TikTok refugees” are not just looking for any platform, either — they’re trying to find one that is similar enough to TikTok (in interface, content, and vibes) to make the impending loss of their favorite social media app hurt a bit less. And in early January 2025, many think they found just that in the Chinese app REDnote.

Also known as Xiaohongshu, which translates to “little red book,” REDnote was the No. 1 downloaded app in the U.S. as of Jan. 13, mere days away from the potential TikTok ban, which is expected to go into effect on Jan. 19. The basis of the TikTok ban has to do with the U.S. government’s concerns over national security (namely, worries that the Chinese government is using Chinese-owned TikTok to surveil Americans) — however, that hasn’t stopped the masses from turning to REDnote. In fact, some users aren’t just doing it to find the “new TikTok,” but rather doing it out of spite over the TikTok ban.

“If the government claims they’re banning TikTok cause they think China is stealing our data then I might as well go straight to the source,” X user @toaser_rodeo wrote in a Jan. 12 post.

But considering the app is brand-new to most U.S. internet users (and to say nothing of the fact that the primary language of the app is Chinese), newcomers to REDnote have *a lot* of questions about how to actually use the app.

me on rednote trying to learn mandarin because of the tiktok ban pic.twitter.com/3hHgiXgFpI — sav ʘ (@savmoz) January 13, 2025

Below, check out some pointers for how to use REDnote.

How To Download the REDnote App

To download the REDnote app on your phone, all you have to do is go to the Apple App Store or Google Play. You can search it by its Americanized name (REDnote) or its Chinese name (Xiaohongshu). What should come up is the Chinese word 小红书. From there, click download, and you’re good to go.

Create Your Account

Once you have the app, you should be prompted to create an account with your email address or phone number.(If you’re signing up with your phone number, be sure to specify which country you are signing up with so it includes the proper country code.) From there, you should receive a confirmation code to verify your contact info, followed by a puzzle to ensure you’re not a robot. After that, you’ll be asked to choose your interests, which will likely help its algorithm serve you content tailored to you. Then, you can set up your profile page, which includes your bio and your profile photo.

Unfortunately, many users have taken to other social media apps to share that they were unable to receive verification codes. As of Jan. 13, it’s unclear why this might be the case. Her Campus reached out to REDnote for clarification, but didn’t hear back in time for publication. Some users on TikTok and X have shared that they were successful in receiving their codes after waiting between 10 and 30 minutes. So, while that’s an imperfect solution, it could help for the time being!

Ensure Your language is set to English

If you’re an English-speaker, this is a majorly important step! To switch your language settings to English, you just have to tap the gear icon on your profile (next to the “edit profile” button), tap “languages,” and then select English. This will help translate some of the app into English, although some sections will still be in Chinese. Considering the influx of new users, though, it will likely only be a matter of time before the app has more robust translation features. Until then, TikTok (and now REDnote) creator Krystn Walmsley shared some tips for using your phone to translate what you’re seeing on your screen.

@k.walmsley We’re migrating to the Rednote app in preparation for the likely ban. Please find me! Im also on IG. I will be here as long as i can find a way 🥹💕😭 #skincare #rednote ♬ original sound – Krystn Walmsley

Engage Mindfully

Once your profile is set up, you’re free to use the app! Watch videos, leave comments, or even try posting your own content. Just keep in mind that this app is quite new to many U.S. users, so there might be some cultural barriers to overcome. Be sure to be respectful and keep an open mind as you scroll!