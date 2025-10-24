ICYMI, after a year-long wait, Nobody Wants This Season 2 dropped on Netflix on Oct. 23. What not enough people are talking about? The Nobody Wants This Season 2soundtrack. The songs in each episode already have me curating a new playlist to encapsulate the cozy love story of rabbi Noah (played by Adam Brody) and agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (played by Kristen Bell).

The majority of the Season 2 plotline focuses on Joanne’s decision of whether or not she’ll convert to Judaism, as the couple navigates what truly matters in their relationship. Of course, their quirky family members and friends add plenty of curveballs to the main plotline, from a chaotic Purim costume party to a questionable relationship between Joanne’s sister, Morgan, and her therapist. Through the ups and downs of the family dynamics, viewers get plenty of insight into what makes Joanne and Noah who they are on a deeper level — and I’m forever in awe of their admirable communication skills that honestly feel like therapy sometimes.

The charming characters and lighthearted-but-meaningful storylines are what pulled me in for Season 1 and had me excited to return for Season 2. But what really stuck out from Season 2 was the soundtrack, full of fitting songs that heightened all the chemistry, tension, and emotions that make Nobody Wants This just so perfect. Some of the songs in Season 2 were popular favorites, and others were tracks I’d never heard before watching the show. In both cases, they were instantly added to my Spotify library.

1. Episode 1: “Dinner Party”

Episode 1 kicks off with “Sunset Blvd” by the newly married Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

Short snippets of “Love Me Not” by Ravin Lenae and “Losing You” by Solange Knowles set the tone of the episode with their chill, lo-fi beats as viewers settle back into Noah and Joanne’s pure love for each other. After an awkward argument between Sasha, Esther, and Morgan, Esther attempts to bring up the vibes with Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Disappointed by their dinner party fail, which ended up with mostly upset guests, Noah uses the opportunity to cheer Joanne up by surprising her with a nightstand in his bedroom. To accompany the heartwarming moment is “Stay” by Rihanna. The episode finishes with a steamy scene set to “Let’s Reconnect” by Flowjob and Novotech.

2. Episode 2: “Leave it At the Tree”

Surprisingly, “Good Luck Babe!” by Chappell Roan makes for the perfect-yet-unlikely opening song for Episode 2 in Noah’s synagogue. Noah, Joanne, and Morgan spend a sunny morning at the farmer’s market as the upbeat “How’s That Working Out” by Sofia Valdes and Cuco matches the montage scene’s peppy vibes. All the family comes together for Noah and Sasha’s basketball game with a surprise appearance from Noah’s mom, Bina — and nothing says grand entrance like “London Bridge” by Fergie.

Two upbeat songs — “Juice” by Young Franco and Pell and “Issue” by bob junior and Mia Nicolai — play alongside the rest of the Matzah Ballers basketball game. The couples celebrate the game outside the Jewish Community Center while the villain of the episode, Bina, shows her disapproval of Noah and Joanne’s relationship — seemingly threatening to break up the couple. “…Ready For It?” by Taylor Swift is the perfect song to match an episode ending in adrenaline and drama.

3. Episode 3: “The Unethical Therapist”

The only song featured in the season’s third episode is “Palomino” by FINNEAS, which was actually written and recorded specifically for Nobody Wants This. Lyrics like, “If it’s complicated, then it’s complicated” are fitting as each of the couples navigate their complicated relationships — Joanne deciding if she should convert, Sasha and Esther addressing the strains and different desires of their marriage, and Morgan introducing her therapist-turned-boyfriend, Dr. Andy, to her family much to their dismay.

4. Episode 4: “Valentine’s Day”

“That Could Be Me” by Alessi Rose opens up Episode 4, which follows each of the couples’ different Valentine’s Day plans. As a Valentine’s gift, Sasha surprises Esther with a choreographed dance to “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande in a slightly cringey but equally adorable moment that shows Sasha’s fun-loving heart and desire to make his wife happy. After initially just wanting to spend time alone for the holiday, Joanne ends up having a steamy moment with Noah as “My Day Off (slowed)” by Kacy Hill and Nourished by Time plays.

5. Episode 5: “Abby Loves Smoothies”

The couples have a night out at the bowling alley as the TikTok-favorite “Big Energy” by Latto plays in the background. “That’s What I’ll Be” by Baylee Lynn is another Nobody Wants This original song that honestly encapsulates Noah and Joanne’s relationship to a tee at the episode’s close.

6. Episode 6: “Anything Can Happen”

What would this season be without a Sabrina Carpenter feature? Luckily, “Manchild” kicks off Episode 6, which follows the drama and excitement leading up to a Purim party — a Jewish holiday celebration that often involves costumes. “ExtraL” by JENNIE and Doechii matches the festive energy of the Purim party, while “Sad Makeup” by Yukimi accompanies the in-between moments. And, of course, how fitting to feature Ellie Goulding’s “Anything Could Happen” to match the episode’s title as it concludes?

7. Episode 7: “When You Know You Know”

The upbeat “What” by BENEE kicks off Episode 7 as Joanne discusses her dislike of the cliche phrase, “When you know you know,” as well as her disapproval of Morgan’s relationship. “Saddle Again” by Role Model then sets the scene as Noah engages with the youth group at his new temple. Noah realizes how the progressive beliefs and values of the temple may differ from his traditional ones, and finds he’s struggling to fit in with the community. As Noah grapples with feeling like he’s made a mistake accepting the new position, he still tries to put on a happy face for Joanne. “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Teddy Swims closes out the episode.

8. Episode 8: “A Better Rabbi”

Episode 8 opens with “Reach You” by Portugal. Royal Otis’s “who’s your boyfriend” serves as a transition song when Noah leaves the park and viewers shift to the synagogue to see Joanne’s mom discussing her own interest in conversion. During “This Version Of Us,” an original for Nobody Wants This by Ella Langley, Joanne opens up to Noah on a deeper level, communicating what she’s often had a hard time putting into words. In an unfortunate turn of events, Joanne finds out she’s being evicted from her home, and the episode ends with “Your Girl” by Towa Bird.

9. Episode 9: “Crossroads”

“At Least I’m Hot” by Reneé Rapp opens up Episode 8 as Noah helps Joanne look for a new place. To take a break from the stress, the couples hang out at a beer garden and bond over a card game called Get Deep. “Apple” by Charli xcx plays in the background — until things take an awkward and argumentative turn. Morgan realizes she hardly knows Dr. Andy, Joanne has trouble honestly answering questions, and Sasha and Esther grow frustrated with their ongoing differences. Joanne and Noah have another emotional conversation and start to consider if they’re worth overcoming as “Heart Letting Go” by Chris Stapleton closes out the episode.

10. Episode 10: “When Noah Met Joanne”

With the way things left off in the last episode, we’re unsure if our favorite couple is going to make it. Noah and Joanne agree to set their problems aside and “fake it” for the sake of Morgan. “In The Dark” by Selena Gomez sets the scene of Morgan and Dr. Andy’s over-the-top engagement party while tensions between the couples build. “7 Rings” makes a reappearance as Sasha reprises his dance moves from Episode 4 on the dance floor. “Melodies” by Dermot Kenedy sets a somber tone unlike the rest of the season’s soundtrack as emotions come to a peak — Morgan has called off her engagement with Dr. Andy, and Noah and Joanne decide that forcing their relationship just isn’t going to work anymore (at least for the moment).

The vibe has shifted, the party has dwindled, and only a few couples remain on the dance floor. “Dancing in the Smoke” by GIVEON plays in the background as Sasha and Esther discuss their ongoing marital struggles. Ultimately, Esther asks for a break. After replaying her memories with Noah in her mind and an emotional heart-to-heart with Esther, Joanne realizes she’s made a mistake and Noah realizes the same — they have to find each other before it’s too late. In the perfectly intense rom-com chase moment, “Bite My Tongue” by Cassandra Coleman plays.

Finally, Noah admits that nothing else matters, and confesses his love to Joanne. “You are my soulmate,” he says. And finally, our favorite couple finds their happily ever after to “Hit Me Where The Heart Is” by Mega Simone, marking the end of Season 2.