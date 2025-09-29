The Photos From Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding Are Swoonworthy

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married! The couple exchanged vows in Santa Barbara on Sept. 27, sharing beautiful photos of their wedding ceremony and reception. First, Gomez shared the happy news on Instagram with a carousel of photos taken by photographer Petra Collins. The photos showed Gomez in an open-back Ralph Lauren halter gown, with a simple caption: “🤍 9.27.25 🤍.”

Soon after, Blanco — whose real name is Benjamin Levin — posted his own carousel to his Instagram feed on Sept. 28. His caption read, “I married a real life disney princess.” His wedding photos showed himself (also in Ralph Lauren) and Gomez in a second gown — a floral lace RL number with a sheer train and gorgeous veil. His Instagram carousel also showed the couple’s wedding rings (a gold band for Blanco and a diamond band for Gomez, which stacks nicely next to her marquis-cut engagement ring), and the pair lying in bed together, presumably after their wedding night. The final photo in the carousel showed what looked to be their wedding ceremony location.

According to Vogue, the wedding took place at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, with about 170 family members and friends in attendance. That includes Taylor Swift, Gomez’s bestie, who apparently gave a speech during the reception. Blanco’s friend and musician Ed Sheeran was also in attendance, as were Martin Short and Steve Martin, Gomez’s Only Murders In The Building co-stars.

The wedding has been a long time coming for this couple. Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement via Instagram back on Dec. 11, 2024 in a post captioned “Forever begins now…” and we’ve been awaiting their big day ever since.

Gomez totally nailed her fianceé era, letting fans in on the excitement of the special season right alongside her. In August, we saw a glimpse of her ultimate bachelorette celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Instagram, complete with snapshots of her “bride-to-be” veil and balloons spelling out “BRIDE” and “MRS. LEVIN.” The 16-slide carousel also included photos and video clips of her girl squad dancing and singing in their tropical villa and partying it up on a boat.

Blanco had his own laidback bachelor getaway in Las Vegas, Nevada around the same time. He shared a few photos to his Instagram stories enjoying Sadelle’s bagels, caviar, and a spa day at Resorts World Las Vegas — which he captioned as “the most relaxing place on earth.”

The couple have also gushed about one another in recent interviews like Therapuss by Jake Shane, each in their own separate appearances on the show. “I couldn’t be more excited,” Gomez said during Therapuss Session 86 on Aug. 6. “I just have never really felt so sure about something.” During Blanco’s episode, Session 82 posted in July, he mentioned they hadn’t actually started planning the wedding yet. “Honestly, I really want to take a little break,” he told Shane. “I’ve been working so much.”

Plans seemed to be coming along by September, though. During her Sept. 9 appearance on The Tonight Show, Gomez told Jimmy Fallon the wedding planning was nothing short of “wonderful.” “I’m very lucky. It’s going well. I’m so excited,” she added.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Levin!