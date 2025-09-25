After seven years of dating, Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski are officially engaged. O’Connell — the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer best known for working alongside his sister, Billie Eilish, under the artist name FINNEAS — popped the question to longtime girlfriend Sulewski. The couple announced the happy news on a joint Instagram post captioned, “Forever and ever 9.22.” The date was no coincidence — Sept. 22 marked their seventh anniversary together.

Sulewski — a YouTuber, former Teen Vogue host, and founder of CYKLAR, a gender-inclusive body care line — has built her own career while sharing glimpses of her relationship with O’Connell along the way. Meanwhile, O’Connell has become one of music’s most high-demand producers, writing and producing award-winning hits not just for Eilish, but also for artists like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Camila Cabello.

The pair has never been shy about celebrating their love publicly — from annual birthday and anniversary Instagram posts to fashion-forward red carpet moments — and now they’ve said yes to forever.

To celebrate their engagement, let’s take a look back at the seven years they’ve spent together.

September 2018: O’Connell & Sulewski meet on Raya

The couple matched on Raya, an exclusive, membership-only dating app often used by celebrities. Sulewski had actually known of Finneas through friends much earlier though, which she revealed on an episode of the Skinny Confidential podcast in 2020.

“Two and a half years leading up to us meeting on Raya — I have a lot of friends that are in the music industry — and two of my best friends, specifically, had sessions with him. And both times, they both were like, ‘I just had a session with this guy. You guys would fall in love with each other. But it’s not worth it, because he’s always out of town,’” she said.

It was September 2018 when Sulewski happened to come across Finneas’s profile. She recalls asking her friend, “‘Is this the guy? Finneas? Like, who else has that name?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, my God! I can’t believe he’s single. Yes! You need to match with him.’”

In a true love-at-first-swipe moment, Sulewski says everything “just immediately clicked the second” they met.

Feb. 22, 2019: O’Connell releases “Claudia”

O’Connell dropped no subtle hints about his new relationship when he released “Claudia,” which he wrote about his now-fianceé the day they met.

“I sent it to her the night that I met Claudia,” he said in a BuzzFeed Celeb video. “I sent her the first part, and she texted me back, ‘You’re trouble.’”

This also marked the first couple’s first artistic collaboration, with Sulewski creating the artwork for the song’s lyric video.

Oct. 20, 2019: Moving in together

In an aesthetic Instagram carousel, Sulewski revealed that she and Finneas bought their first house together in Los Angeles.

Dec. 5, 2019: Meet Peaches

The couple further solidified their relationship when they adopted a rescue pitbull named Peaches together.

March 2020: A podcast together

Though no longer active, the pair briefly hosted a podcast, We Bought a House With Claudia Sulewski and Finneas, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always wanted to have a podcast,” Finneas said in the first episode. “We’ve talked about it since the very beginning of dating each other, which would have been incredibly premature of us to do. But I think one of the fun things about dating you has always been that we talk for hours on end.”

Over 33 episodes, Finneas and Sulewski candidly discussed what it was like moving in together, pop culture moments, and their relationship as a whole. The podcast ended in January 2021 after they decided they were uncomfortable sharing so much information publicly.

April 3, 2022: Matching on the Grammys Red Carpet

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

O’Connell was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammys, and he and Sulewski arrived in a matching metallic power suit look that landed them on several best dressed couples lists.

July 15, 2022: “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” music video

“Claudia” wasn’t the couple’s only artistic collaboration. Three years later, Sulewski directed and starred in O’Donnell’s music video for his song “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.”

Filmed in a casual, vlog-style, the music video gives an intimate peek into the couple’s sweet moments — like twirling in front of the Eiffel Tower, running along a shore, and cozying up together in bed.

“It’s a gushy video, for sure,” Sulewski told Vogue of the music video. “We’re pretty deep in it at this point — we’ve been dating for almost four years, so I think the cat’s out of the bag.”

Sept. 22, 2023: Half a decade together

The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary — properly honored by O’Connell on Instagram calling Sulewski his “dream girl.”

Sept. 24, 2025: They’re engaged!

After seven years of red carpet moments, collaborations, and plenty of Instagram love letters, O’Connell proposed in front of a stunning, private mountain view — and we can feel the love glowing through the screen.