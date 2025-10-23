Everyone’s favorite Netflix couple is back in Nobody Wants This Season 2. Joanne (played by Kristen Bell) and Noah (played by Adam Brody) returned to the streamer on Oct. 23 in the highly anticipated follow-up to the viral series that took over our TV screens in September 2024. After a full year of waiting, fans were ready to dive back into the world of Nobody Wants This, and Season 2 definitely delivered. But fans are already wondering, will there be a Nobody Wants This Season 3?

There was no doubt in viewers’ minds that Nobody Wants This Season 1 was a hit. Besides taking the internet by storm, according to Netflix, the show was viewed 57 million times in three months, and it earned three Emmy Award nominations in 2025 — Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress In A Comedy Series (for Bell), and Lead Actor In A Comedy Series (for Brody). While the show didn’t take home the trophy in those categories, it was widely lauded as a successful 2024 premiere series on the streamer. What started off as a fun watch (seeing Joanne and Noah date and fall in love, and of course, share that iconic kiss on the sidewalk) soon turned deep, with viewers wondering how the couple would make it work with Noah living life as a rabbi and Joanne identifying as agnostic.

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Nobody Wants This Season 2 follow. Nobody Wants This Season 2 built on this strong impasse between Joanne and Noah, as the question of whether Joanne would convert to Judaism was strung throughout each episode. Here’s where Season 2 ended, and what we know so far about a potential Season 3.

The Nobody Wants This Season 2 Ending, Explained

In the last episode of Season 2, after a lot of back and forth during the season about Joanne possibly converting to Judaism, the conversation comes to a head with Noah while at Morgan’s engagement party. At the party, Noah expresses his concern to Joanne that the underlying issue of converting might make her feel like she’s being forced to be someone she’s really not. Noah ends their relationship and leaves the party. The pair then spends time looking back at the warm memories of their relationship, and ultimately, they both run to find each other. Their Season 2 story ends with Joanne and Noah back together, kissing next to the Urban Light at the LA County Museum of Art.

While it feels like a fitting place to pause Joanne and Noah’s story, there are still so many questions to be answered. Will Joanne convert to Judaism? Will Noah accept Joanne and move forward in their relationship together if she doesn’t convert?

Will There Be A Nobody Wants This Season 3?

Fans are obviously looking for answers to those aforementioned questions — so what do viewers know so far about a Nobody Wants This Season 3? As of Oct. 23, Netflix has not confirmed that another season of the show is on the way. However, that doesn’t mean you need to lose hope just yet. Kristen Bell spoke to Parade about another season ahead of the Season 2 release, saying, “The writer’s room is working right now. You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know.”

And it’s never too late for that Season 3 announcement to come. As fans may remember, Season 2 of Nobody Wants This wasn’t announced until about a month after Season 1 hit Netflix. So if Netflix is waiting to see how successful Season 2 of the show is before greenlighting a Season 3, fans may know soon. In the meantime, check out Season 2 on Netflix now.