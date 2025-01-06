‘Wicked’ Only Won 1 Award At The Golden Globes & Fans Are Heated

The holiday season may be over, but now starts my favorite season of the year: Awards season. As we inch closer to the 97th Academy Awards, we’ll be seeing some of our favorite films and stars take the stage at a variety of award shows these next few weeks, such as the SAG Awards, Critics Choice, and on Jan. 5, the Golden Globes. With multiple categories for Drama & Comedy/Musical, many were anticipating seeing one of the most talked-about films of 2024, Wicked, take home multiple trophies during the Golden Globes ceremony. After being one of the biggest films of the year, Wicked was expected by many to win a few categories at the 2025 Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture in a Comedy or Musical. But to everyone’s surprise, the movie lost the major categories it was nominated for.

Unfortunately, the night ended with only one win for Wicked, leaving fans online feeling heated that a movie like this had been snubbed by the Golden Globes.

During the event, Wicked received the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. This is the second year that the award has been given to a film, as last year’s award went to Barbie. Wicked has grossed over $681 million worldwide, so it’s no shock that it received this accolade at the award ceremony. Wicked’s director, Jon M. Chu, thanked audience members who paid tribute to the film’s success by watching Wicked in theaters as well as his parents. Chu also stated that audiences can “still make art that is a radical act of optimism” in his speech, highlighting the themes of Wicked.

Fans Felt Wicked Had Been Snubbed.

As the Golden Globes came to an end, fans felt that Wicked should have received awards in the categories it was nominated. Fans were hoping to potentially see Wicked take the highest prize of Best Motion Picture in a Comedy or Musical but lost out to Emilia Pérez. As the night ended, fans online voiced their disappointment that Wicked didn’t walk away with more awards, and are definitely holding space in their hearts for these snubs.

wicked going home with only one award and isn’t even for acting pic.twitter.com/ZaitlOvVkE — diego (@hyperdallad) January 6, 2025

wicked is being robbed tn and it feels like barbie last year all over again🤧 pic.twitter.com/MbA71qv0Vl — katie⸆⸉ (@chloeandoomfs) January 6, 2025

wicked about to get snubbed at every awards show i can’t do this shit no more pic.twitter.com/rrxZG8Xqf3 — ava ☆ (@nicovelvets) January 6, 2025

i’m sorry wicked lost the musical category- cut the cameras yall pic.twitter.com/I5h9SZAU83 — kaela ❀ (@nwhdaya) January 6, 2025

Wicked winning the “we made the most money” award pic.twitter.com/y8r9jrnnDm — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 6, 2025

Wicked Part 1 your cultural impact will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/1rvCBbnKuq — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) January 6, 2025

Even though Wicked lost in the comedy and musical category at the Golden Globes, it’s important to note that the film still has a bright future these next few weeks at multiple award ceremonies. At the end of the day, Wicked may still be walking on a yellow brick road of success that may lead to the Oscars. I, for one, can’t wait to see a potential Wicked win in the next few weeks.