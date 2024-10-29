Yes, There Was A Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest, & Here’s Who Won

On Oct. 27, Lower Manhattan transformed into “Chala-mania” central for the first-ever Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest, drawing thousands of swooning fans, eager participants, and curious onlookers. Over 100 “Timmy” lookalikes descended on the park, including one adorable corgi named Timothée Corglamet, each trying to capture that mysterious, heart-throb appeal that has made Chalamet a Gen Z icon. But in the end, which “Best Tim” snagged the $50 cash prize and won the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest?

The judging panel featured online favorites like Ben of the Week (Benjamin De Almeida), Anthpo (Anthony Po), Tamir Omari, Amber Alexander, and Chloe Foreo, who didn’t just hand out scores — they rallied the crowd to boo or cheer for each “Temu Timmy.” And yes, the six-foot trophy for the winner was just as eye-catching as some of the outfits.

But the real twist? Chalamet himself made a surprise appearance, sending the crowd into a full fan frenzy. With hundreds in attendance, the excitement spiraled, even leading to a police dispersal order and at least one dramatic arrest. In true Timothée fashion, it was a day to remember, especially for college students looking to find their very own untaken Timmy. (Oh, and just a note — maybe we should try this again in a city near me? Maybe?)

So, who won the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest?

Picture this: it’s a perfect sunny Sunday at Washington Square Park, the heart and soul of NYU’s campus, and a crowd has gathered for one reason only — to witness a runway of Timothée Chalamet clones. You know the type: dark, unruly curls, sharp cheekbones, and things definitely got très Timmy.

But the real Timmy didn’t walk away with the crown. Nope, that honor went to Miles Mitchell, who came decked out in a purple Willy Wonka suit, bringing his own flavor of whimsy to the day. This winning Chalamet not only channeled peak Wonka-era Timmy but even tossed candy to his adoring fans, fulfilling all our chocolate factory fantasies.

Who’s Miles Mitchell?

Miles Mitchell is a 21-year-old Seton Hall business student from Staten Island, who is currently basking in the glory of being crowned the reigning Timothée of Lower Manhattan. He walked away with a $50 prize — and let’s be real, instant campus fame — for his uncanny Timothée-inspired charisma. With his IG bio now reading, “Yes, this is my personality for the next few days,” Mitchell has fully embraced his alter “Timmy” ego.

Decked out in a whimsical Willy Wonka outfit, Miles not only nailed the aesthetic but also captured the iconic Chalamet charm. His costume was a labor of love, crafted with creativity and a bit of whimsy. “I bought a suitcase to carry chocolate to give out to people,” Miles shares exclusively with Her Campus. With candy in hand and a smirk that could light up any social media feed, he wowed both a panel of influencers and an enthusiastic crowd. “My goal was just to have fun,” he says. “I thought the concept was hilarious. Where else but Washington Square Park?”

Winning the first-ever lookalike contest is huge, but Mitchell always felt that Timothée was his destiny. When asked how long he’s known he looks like the actor, he says, “mainly for the past three years, which is when I started growing my hair out.”

With the title of Timothée look-alike under his belt, the next question naturally arises: how does he plan to use his newfound fame? “Maybe it can lead to modeling or any cool collaborations,” he mused. Over the last few days, Mitchell has been posting viral videos about his name making it into GQ and Vogue, and future sponsorships with Lunchly or the Hawk Tuah podcast. “I’m not expecting anything but I’m open to anything.”

So, if you’re strolling through Washington Square and spot a curly-haired guy tossing sweets with a Willy Wonka flair, it might just be Miles living his best Timmy life.