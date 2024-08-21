An Old, Racist Video Of Liv Stabile Resurfaced, But The Internet Isn’t Surprised Anymore

At this point, any influencer getting exposed for a racist past doesn’t shock me. After going viral for her multi-part series detailing her story behind her breakup with Sedona Prince, Olivia “Liv” Stabile is under fire after a video of her using racial slurs in 2019 resurfaced on social media. Her Campus reached out to Stabile’s team for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In the video, which resurfaced around Aug. 20, Stabile uses the N-word while hanging out with another friend. Stabile quickly addressed the video in a statement on her TikTok, posted on Aug. 21. “There is no justification for why that word was ever in my vocabulary, or why I felt it was ever OK to say,” Stabile said. “And to any person of color that I’ve offended from this video, I am so sorry.” Stabile continued, “I hope that you can believe that that is not who I am, and I am so, so sorry.”

In the comments section, fans were vocal about their disappointment. One wrote, “Girl i just met you omfg,” and another commented, “Bruh. Every time.” Many internet users are also saying that influencers being exposed for their racist pasts is like “clockwork” and that they’re “not shocked” anymore when old videos and tweets come to light.

Stabile recently gained attention after her TikTok series, posted the week of Aug. 14, exposed her experience dating basketball player Sedona Prince. In her 10-part series, which blew up on social media, Stabile accused Prince of verbal and physical abuse during a birthday trip to Mexico in May 2024. Her Campus previously reached out to Prince’s team for comment, but did not hear back.

Stabile is one of many influencers who have been flamed recently for their past racist remarks. In early August, Brooke Schofield’s old racist tweets went viral after her 14-part series exposing her ex-boyfriend, Clinton Kane, took the internet by storm. Schofield addressed the tweets in a video posted to her TikTok on Aug. 4, saying in part, “They’re wrong, they’re horrible, and they’re disgusting.”

Similarly, what appeared to be Aix Earle’s old posts on ASKfm, which included racial slurs, also resurfaced on social media the week of Aug. 5. Her Campus previously reached out to Earle’s team for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

While many people are scratching their heads and thinking, “What the hell is up with all of these influencers getting exposed?” I believe the answer is pretty simple: Maybe fans should stop idolizing them in the first place. That way, when racist videos resurface, the influencers are the ones who feel like fools — not us.