If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok, you’ve probably seen Alix Earle. The content creator rose to fame in 2022 with her GRWM-style videos and vlogs, amassing millions of followers across platforms. However, during the week of Aug. 5, people began sharing what appear to be screenshots of Earle’s ASKfm username using racial slurs, particularly pertaining to Black people and people of color, on social media. Her Campus reached out to Earle’s team for comment on the screenshots but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The ASKfm posts, dating back to 2014, appear to show Earle using the N-word on various occasions as a response to her peers’ anonymous questions. Her Campus reached out to Earle’s team for confirmation on whether the screenshots were real, as well as Earle’s response to the backlash on the posts, but did not hear back at the time of publication. On Reddit, evidence of these posts dates back to 2022 on a subreddit called r/Alixearlesnark.

The resurfacing of these posts has sparked a wave of criticism, and raised questions about Earle’s political views and morals, and let’s just say, some fans are not happy. One Twitter user posted, “Please tell me Alix Earle did not say the n word.” Some internet users, though, aren’t “surprised.” And others are, well, just disappointed.

Alix Earle being racist is not surprising but still disappointing. I liked her travel vlogs — Spinelli (@SaneCatLady_) August 6, 2024

Alix Earle is finally caught lmao not a surprised pic.twitter.com/fzkp0ZnngK — lilah :) (@wrestlingw0rld) August 7, 2024

alix earle and brooke schofield down in the same week — ❦ cowboy millz (@444LIAX) August 6, 2024

first brooke schofield racist tweets now alix earle LMAOAOAOA — * (@iheartspicee) August 6, 2024

There’s no way y’all are shocked Alix earle has racist tweets 😭😭 — Kamala’s #1 coconut (@maxoxo_97) August 6, 2024

This isn’t the first time Alix Earle has been questioned about her apparent views. In 2023, she was seen partying with Ivanka Trump at Art Basel in Miami, Florida. Fans were furious over the pictures, choosing to believe that Earle “supports” the Trump administration’s beliefs. Earle did not comment publicly at the time.

Then, back in 2022, Earle received backlash for posting a photo of a Trump flag blowing in the wind while she was on a boat in 2019. Earle commented on the controversy on Instagram Live, saying, “I think that Trump is an idiot.” She continued, “I don’t even think the same way I did six months ago about things. I was, like, crazy and psycho last year. And, like, the year before, I was probably a little more psycho.”

Earle has yet to comment on the recent ASKfm controversy on her social media.