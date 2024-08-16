ICYMI, There’s A Petition To Remove Sedona Prince From The TCU Basketball Team

After Olivia “Liv” Stabile’s 10-part TikTok series detailing her story of her breakup with basketball player Sedona Prince went viral, a petition was created to remove Prince from Texas Christian University’s basketball team.

Sedona Prince is a D1 basketball player at Texas Christian University (TCU) and a content creator with a massive TikTok following. She made headlines this week after Liv Stabile, a fashion stylist and influencer, alleged Prince was physically and verbally abusive during their relationship during a birthday trip to Mexico. Her Campus previously reached out to Prince for comment about the accusations in Stabile’s TikToks, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Prince released a statement on Aug. 15 via Instagram Stories seemingly in response to Stabile’s series, writing, “There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar, with opinions and verbal attacks on stories with false narratives and inaccurate information that do not give honesty and with transparency.”

On Aug. 15, a petition was created on Change.org calling for TCU to hold Prince accountable for her alleged actions. “We firmly believe that allegations of such grave misconduct should be taken seriously and addressed urgently” the creator of the petition, Leah Cole, wrote.

Cole continued, “We are therefore calling on Texas Christian University (TCU) to take immediate action on this matter involving Sedona Prince, a member of their Women’s Basketball Team, and remove her from the team. We believe that without accountability, there can be no justice; without justice, there is just another silent victim carrying their pain in the shadows. Let’s shine a light on this issue and mark a step forward for truth and respect, ensuring that our universities uphold the principles they are supposed to represent.” Her Campus reached out to both Prince and TCU for comment on the petition, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

As of the morning of Aug. 16, the petition has over 53,000 signatures. “I have been hard at work emailing TCU officials, and we have gotten confirmation that the Dean has seen it,” Cole wrote on the page on Aug. 16. “We won’t stop until Sedona Prince is stopped.”