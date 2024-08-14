Liv Stabile Just Exposed Her Breakup With Sedona Prince In A 10-Part Series, & It’s Messy

Content warning: This article discusses instances of alleged abuse. The Sedona and Liv drama just got some new, and dark, updates. ICYMI, content creator Olivia “Liv” Stabile just dropped a bombshell about her rocky relationship with the Texas Christian University women’s basketball player, Sedona Prince.

If you’re unfamiliar, Prince is an American basketball player for the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Conference, as well as a popular TikTok and social media creator. Stabile is a fashion stylist and influencer who works in an ice bar, travels constantly, and has an incredible knack for turning her wild experiences into relatable stories. The two started dating in January 2023 until breaking up in May 2024.

So, what happened between Sedona Prince and Liv Stabile? In a 10-part vlog series posted on Aug. 13, Stabile shared her story behind the breakup and spilled the tea on their disastrous birthday trip to Mexico, complete with apparent screenshots of texts from her ex that reveal the chaos.

Stabile said she planned and paid for Prince’s trip on her own, “because she said I didn’t plan any dates, enough dates, or get her enough flowers.”

Stabile mentioned how the two needed to wake up at 3 a.m. for their flight, and she also mentioned how cranky her ex used to be in the morning, so she was already scared. Then, on the plane, Stabile accidentally spilled beer on Prince during the flight. “So what’d she do?” Stabile asked hypothetically. “Got up and went and sat on the opposite side of the aisle from me for the rest of the plane ride. And what’d I do? Looked outside the window and cried until I fell asleep.”

After getting off the plane, Stabile said the two got into a car crash not even 20 minutes into the ride. “If that wasn’t a sign enough from the Mayan gods, I don’t know what it was,” Stabile said. “I don’t know what it was. I should have taken it.”

According to Stabile, the first two nights of the trip were fine until Prince wanted to rent an ATV motorbike to explore the area on their third day. Prince supposedly wanted to go to this area called “The Arch” at night. Stabile shared, “We left our phones behind to be more present in the moment.”

However, Stabile said the roads were getting a bit rocky, and — feeling unsafe — she asked Prince to slow down, stop the ATV, and head back to their hotel. Then, according to Stabile, Prince got aggressive with her. “She stops [the ATV] as hard as she can, shoves me to the ground, looks me dead in my eyes, and takes off,” Stabile says. “Leaves me in the pitch f*cking black.” Her Campus reached out to Prince’s team for comment on Stabile’s claim about this ATV incident, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

After some time, Stabile said that Prince came back, but flipped the ATV right on its side and crashed it while the two were on it. According to Stabile, Prince started blaming her for this situation, before they found help and headed back to the hotel. According to Stabile’s account, Prince screamed at Stabile the entire way back, “We’re broken up! I’m breaking up with you! This is your fault. You’re holding me back.”

When the couple woke up the next day, Stabile said was eager to move past the previous day’s drama. But Stabile said that Prince insisted on ending their relationship for real. “I’m done with you,” Stabile said, with Prince adding, “I don’t want to spend my birthday with you. F*ck you!”

Realizing Prince wasn’t changing her mind, Stabile said she called the ATV rental and paid for the $800 repair bill. She claimed she went out of her way to help Prince, buying ibuprofen, Neosporin, and bandages for their injuries the next day before receiving professional medical care. However, when the medics arrived, they ended up treating Stabile first because her injuries were more severe. “I could just see her in the corner of my eye getting pissed off at the fact that I was getting help first,” Stabile said. After the medics left, Stabile claimed that she continued to care for Prince, but felt neglected. “Not once did she ask if I was OK,” Stabile said. “At one point, I was like, ‘Do you not understand that I also fell off an ATV, too?’”

Despite the two of them having dinner reservations for Prince’s birthday, Stabile said Prince wanted to be alone. “So, it’s 8:00 p.m., I’m all ready to go,” Stabile said. “She leaves me in the hotel room.”

While the two didn’t make their reservation together, Stabile claims that Prince texted her two hours later (screenshots provided) asking Stabile to come watch her get a new tattoo down the street. “At this point, I just wanted to see my girlfriend,” Stabile said. “So what did I do? I got in a taxi.”

Supposedly, Prince texted that she was sorry for the way that she reacted earlier. But when Stabile arrived at the parlor, there were five other women there, all supposedly flirting with Prince and taking shots with the basketball forward. “They’re flirting with her right in front of me,” Stabile said. “Literally calling her ‘sexy,’ ‘mommy,’ ‘hot.’” According to Stabile, Prince then told Stabile that two of the five wanted to have a threesome with Prince. “I said, you’re f*cking joking, right?” Stabile said. According to Stabile, Prince responded “coldly,” supposedly saying that once her tattoo was done, she might head over to their villa.

Later on, Stabile said she caught Prince topless with one of the girls later that night. “I felt like I was just going along for the ride to make sure that she wasn’t cheating on me,” Stabile admitted. “Like, that’s literally what I was there for.”

However, after a “blood-curdling scream,” the other three women left because they were supposedly scared of Prince. Stabile ended up staying behind to find Prince, who was (according to Stabile) in a bush with her ankle broken. The next day, Prince called her mom, which Stabile felt signaled the end of their trip. “Because when moms get involved, the game is done.” According to Stabile, Prince told her mom, “Oh, it was terrible. Olivia completely ruined it.”

Stabile then said she confronted Prince directly. “So, I’m not going to let that happen,” she said. “I hop in and say, ‘Why don’t you tell her that you tried to f*ck other girls right in front of me?’” After the breakup, Stabile quickly booked a flight home, while Prince reportedly stayed in Mexico for another 12 days.

According to Stabile, Prince warned her to avoid social media or face legal consequences, Stabile wanted her side of the story to be heard. Prince allegedly texted her, “have an amazing life olivia truly i hope you find your soulmate…if you do not want anymore troubles then do not go to social media. if you do want to post about our break up, I will sue you and your family my baby until you can no longer put food on y’all’s table, and you know that’s the truth.” Her Campus reached out to Prince’s team for comment about the message, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org