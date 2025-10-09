Among the social media frenzy that’s ensued since Taylor Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl dropped on Oct. 3, there’s one song in particular the internet can’t stop talking about. The album’s ninth track, “Wood,” is a sweet but even more risqué song alluding pretty clearly to her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce — or parts of him. And now, Kylie Kelce is giving fans her reaction to it.

Swift’s cheeky wordplay (“Forgive me, it sounds cocky”) and suggestive imagery (“Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see”) leave little doubt about who — and what — she’s singing about. The internet has gone wild, analyzing every double entendre within the lyrics, while Travis himself casually addressed the track on his podcast New Heights with a mix of humor and composure. And now, it’s not just fans, Swift, or Travis himself weighing in — his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, has shared her own reaction to the spicy lyrics.

The Kelce family is all about their podcasts, and Kylie joined in on the convo during the latest episode of her own show, Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce. To no surprise, it didn’t take long for Swift’s album — and “Wood,” specifically — to come up as one of the episode’s topics.

“Here’s the deal,” Kylie shared with a laugh. “Do I need that much detail? Specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also, good job, Trav. That’s it. Guys, yes. A thousand percent yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of ya.”

Listeners were quick to applaud Kylie’s honest and humorous reaction, one fan commenting, “Oh Kylie, your comments on Wood… no notes. Women supporting women is exactly why we are all applauding Trav this week.” Kylie’s response fits right in with the Kelce family dynamic — candid and funny while staying self-aware in the public eye. From the Kelce brothers’ honesty in every New Heights episode to their viral sideline moments, the family is known for their lighthearted banter, and I’m loving Kylie’s ability to handle this potentially awkward topic just the same.

Swift has certainly become more comfortable with suggestive tracks and sexual lyrics on TLOAS, but “Wood” didn’t start off with dirty intentions, she told Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on The Tonight Show on Oct. 6. “I brought this into the studio and I was like I wanna do a throwback, kind of timeless-sounding song, and I had this idea like, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood,’ and it would be all these superstitions,” Swift said. “And it really started out in a very innocent place… I don’t know what happened, man.”

Innocent or not, I’m just excited to see who else will weigh in on the cheeky track and its lyrics next.