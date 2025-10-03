Clutch Your Pearls: These Are The Dirtiest ‘TLOAS’ Lyrics

When it comes to her lyrics, Taylor Swift has serious range. Swifties know she’s got “fountain pen,” “gel pen,” and “quill pen” lyrics amongst her discography. Though, for her latest album, The Life of a Show Girl, Swift really pushed her writing capabilities. In fact, Swift got pretty spicy with some of these lyrics. Even the cover of the album, showing her in a sparkling skin-showing showgirl costume, partially submerged in water, gives off more mature vibes than her past releases. Here for it.

But even with her more suggestive lyrics, Swift remains subtle. As the queen of word play and metaphors, Swift often keeps us asking “does she mean…” and The Life of a Showgirl is no exception. The double entendres are carefully crafted and snuck into the lyrics (in true Swift-fashion), but close listeners are sure to catch them. For starters, just listen to “Wood,” track nine on the album — it’s packed with sexual innuendos. But with all of Swift’s clever wording, it’s easy to miss some of her most subtle, and spicy, wordplay.

So, to catch you up to speed, here are some of the dirtiest lyrics from The Life of a Show Girl. (Get ready to clutch your pearls, bestie.)

The Life of a Show Girl’ s Dirtiest Lyrics

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Red wood tree, it ain’t hard to see.” — “Wood” “His love was the key that opened my thighs.” — “Wood” “Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet, mm / To know a hard rock is on the way.” — “Wood” “The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah) / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck.” — “Wood” “New heights (New heights), manhood (Manhood) / I ain’t got to knock on wood.” — “Wood” “You made a deal with this devil / Turns out my dick’s bigger.” — “Father Figure” “Feels like you’re flirting with me / I mind my business, God’s my witness that I don’t provoke it / It’s kind of making me wet.” — “Actually Romantic” “Sweetie, it’s yours, kicking in doors.” — “Honey” “Take it to the floor, give me more.” — “Honey” “Honey, I’m home, we could play house / We can bed down, pick me up.” – “Honey”

Swift’s wordplay knows no limits! And TBH, I love this new spicier era for her.