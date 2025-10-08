Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl is already stirring conversation, especially thanks to the track “Wood.” It’s playful, provocative, and undeniably about her NFL fiancé, Travis Kelce. How does Kelce really feel about being the star of such a daring song? Naturally, fans have been curious about how Kelce feels about being the focus of such an explicit song.He finally addressed it on his podcast, New Heights, and his reaction was a mix of humor, composure, and maybe a hint of media training.

When Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, teased him about the “very specific” nature of “Wood” and asked if it made him feel “cocky,” Kelce seemed to keep it real. “Any song that she references me in is very…” he started, before Jason jumped in with some rather playful banter. Beneath the teasing, Travis maintained a calm, polished demeanor, one that suggested equal parts pride and professionalism.

Hearing an entire album about yourself can’t be easy, especially when the lyrics don’t shy away from detail. Some of the lyrics to “Wood” go, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.” Kelce admitted the song felt “different,” but he leaned into it with the same ease he brings to a post-game press conference. Whether that’s a genuine comfort or practiced composure is up for debate.

Jason Kelce, of course, couldn’t resist pointing out all of the witty innuendos about Kelce’s manhood, but Kelce took it in stride on the podcast. Now, could his “reaction” be slightly altered due to the fact that he’s on screen, and everything he says can be exaggerated if it was to be anything less than positive? Perhaps. Regardless, he handled this portion of the podcast quite gracefully. He continued to call it a “great song,” appreciating the intended humor behind those bold lyrics. It’s safe to say Kelce knows how to keep things personal and playful.

The exchange offered a glimpse into how this high-profile couple navigates public vulnerability — with humor, restraint, and a clear awareness of how they’re perceived. Whether we’re seeing genuine affection or a media-savvy performance, one thing’s for sure: both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know how to control the narrative.