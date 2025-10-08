Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
taylor travis engaged
taylor travis engaged
New Heights via YouTube
Culture > Entertainment

Travis Kelce’s Reaction To Taylor Swift’s “Wood” Was Hilarious

Taylor Swift’s  new album The Life of a Showgirl is already stirring conversation, especially thanks to the track “Wood.” It’s playful, provocative, and undeniably about her NFL fiancé, Travis Kelce. How does Kelce really feel about being the star of such a daring song? Naturally, fans have been curious about how Kelce feels about being the focus of such an explicit song.He finally addressed it on his podcast, New Heights, and his reaction was a mix of humor, composure, and maybe a hint of media training. 

When Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, teased him about the “very specific” nature of “Wood” and asked if it made him feel “cocky,” Kelce seemed to keep it real. “Any song that she references me in is very…” he started, before Jason jumped in with some rather playful banter. Beneath the teasing, Travis maintained a calm, polished demeanor, one that suggested equal parts pride and professionalism. 

Hearing an entire album about yourself can’t be easy, especially when the lyrics don’t shy away from detail. Some of the lyrics to “Wood” go, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.” Kelce admitted the song felt “different,” but he leaned into it with the same ease he brings to a post-game press conference. Whether that’s a genuine comfort or practiced composure is up for debate. 

Jason Kelce, of course, couldn’t resist pointing out all of the witty innuendos about Kelce’s manhood, but Kelce took it in stride on the podcast. Now, could his “reaction” be slightly altered due to the fact that he’s on screen, and everything he says can be exaggerated if it was to be anything less than positive? Perhaps. Regardless, he handled this portion of the podcast quite gracefully. He continued to call it a “great song,” appreciating the intended humor behind those bold lyrics. It’s safe to say Kelce knows how to keep things personal and playful.

The exchange offered a glimpse into how this high-profile couple navigates public vulnerability — with humor, restraint, and a clear awareness of how they’re perceived. Whether we’re seeing genuine affection or a media-savvy performance, one thing’s for sure: both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know how to control the narrative.

Jordan LaRoche is a senior at Hackley School, graduating in 2026, and a passionate communicator with a love for storytelling through both words and visuals. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of MODE, an independent teen fashion zine she founded that explores topics like sustainability, identity, and Black influence in luxury fashion. Jordan is also a contributor to Her Campus, where she brings her unique lens as a writer, artist, and fashion enthusiast to stories that blend culture, commentary, and creativity. Outside of publishing, Jordan has conducted independent research on the artist Donal Luna, exploring the intersection of visual culture, memory, and media management in Black fashion. Her academic work and creative passions converge through programs like the Parsons School of Design’s Fashion Business Essentials, where she deepened her understanding of branding, merchandising, and fashion communication. She also earned a Project Management certificate via Coursera. She serves as Parliamentarian for the Westchester chapter of Jack and Jill and has been a four-year varsity Track & Field athlete. Jordan also works as a self-employed nail artist, using her designs as a form of expression and connection. In her free time, she enjoys painting, curating outfits, and exploring the role of fashion as both armor and art.