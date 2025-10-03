Taylor Swift released her long-awaited 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, and one of the bops on the new album is the ninth track, “Wood.” Swift first announced the tracklist to TLOAS back in August, and while fans wondered what “Wood” could potentially be about, the answer has finally been revealed, and it seems to be… Travis Kelce’s penis? Well, at least partly.

Swift’s “Wood” lyrics start off pretty innocent, with the pop star making connections to superstitions that would usually result in bad luck (Daisy’s bare naked, I was distraught / He loves me not, he loves me not / Penny’s unlucky / I took him back / And then stepped on a crack / And the black cat laughed.” But because Swift has her fiancé, Travis Kelce, she doesn’t need to knock on wood. “And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious) / Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine (Hand on mine) / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / A bad sign is all good / I ain’t got to knock on wood.”

Later on, in the post-chorus, the “Wood” lyrics start taking a… phallic turn, if you will. “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and openеd my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His lovе was the key that opened my thighs.” OK, Taylor!

She continues, “Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet, mm / To know a hard rock is on the way.” This line is a double entendre, pointing to a “hard rock” being an engagement ring (Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26, about a month before “Wood” dropped on TLOAS), but also, “hard rock” could be alluding to an erect penis.

The second pre-chorus was when the connection to Kelce’s penis became pretty solid (pun intended). She sings, “And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious) / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah) / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / New heights (New heights), manhood (Manhood) / I ain’t got to knock on wood.” Magic wand? Manhood? Plus, the shout-out to Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, all but confirms what Swift is really talking about. Plus, fans will remember Swift first announced The Life of a Showgirl during her appearance on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce back in August 2025, too.

THE WOOD LYRICS!!!!!!!??! TAYLOR THERE ARE CHILDREN HERE!!!! But what a bop #TSTheLifeOfAShowgirl — When ❤️‍🔥Emma❤️‍🔥Falls in Love (@EmmaNicole1394) October 3, 2025

WOOD IS SO SLUTTY GIRL I LOVE YOU TAYLOR — emmazier⸆⸉ (@emmafallsinluv1) October 3, 2025

Honestly, loving this ~sexual~ era for Queen Taylor. Now fans just need to standby for Kelce’s reaction — that’s gonna be good.