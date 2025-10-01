Kacie Revealed The *Real* Reason She Left ‘LIB’

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 9 of Love Is Blind ahead. I’m glad that people sign up for Love Is Blind so I can watch it from the comfort of my couch — because you could not pay me to be on that show. ICYMI, Netflix dropped the first six episodes of the reality dating show on Oct. 1, and already, two people left the experiment: Anna and Kacie. And while Anna certainly had her reasons for peacing out, the internet is real upset at Kacie dumping Patrick in Episode 6. And honestly? I can’t blame them.

Kacie and Patrick were a strong match in the pods from the jump. For the most part, Kacie stayed locked in on Patrick even though he was simultaneously exploring his connection with Anna, who left the pods in Episode 3. After Anna left, though, Patrick committed to Kacie and eventually proposed to her in Episode 4. (This is after they were basically, like, sexting through the pods. It was uncomfortable NGL.)

However, their relationship had a noticeable shift after Kacie and Patrick met each other face-to-face. As soon as they saw each other, you could instantly tell that Kacie wasn’t attracted to Patrick. Sure, she tried to hide it by kissing him a bunch, but the vibes were there — and they were uncomfortable. As the couple was preparing to go to Mexico, Kacie broke off her engagement to Patrick and said that she just “needed to go home.” To his face, Kacie assured him that it had nothing to do with his looks. However, the clips that production showed of Kacie telling cameras she wanted to leave told a different story.

After Kacie broke up with Patrick, and the two went their separate ways, Netflix revealed the clip of Kacie bowing out of the show. “I just, unfortunately, don’t think, like, my attraction to him is gonna grow that much,” Kacie said to the crew about 45 minutes before breaking up with Patrick. She continued, “I just don’t think I could get there with him, like, period.”

Naturally, fans of the show were outraged about Kacie breaking up with Patrick so soon after meeting him face-to-face.

Is Kacie gonna be honest lol she's not attracted to Patrick. She said her bros date interracially but she said she only dated white guys lmao #loveisblind — Ashley (@ashley_a8701) October 1, 2025

#LoveIsBlind Kacie man, how you gonna say he deserves someone better and that it’s not her and she’s not attracted to him and then sits there in front of Patrick and says I love you and let’s him say ‘nothing will change’. So mean! — niamh louise (@niamhlouisec) October 1, 2025

I KNEW when Kacie was pushing him to share his ethnicity, when he was right to be vague, that she wasnt going to get over the physical. She acted like Asian guys dont get rejected for their race and then did that herself. Shes right, Patrick deserves better. #LoveIsBlind — Sy | Art Lover 🍉 (@fieldofdai_sy) October 1, 2025

i feel bad for patrick because kacie is going to do exactly to him what he’s insecure abt :(( #LoveIsBlind — kaia (@bpdemons2) October 1, 2025

Man gtf off him Kacie smh I feel bad for Patrick, got his heart broke twice in 10 days, I knew she was gonna pull this “I’m not attracted” bs soon as he said he was Asian …shoulda left when Anna left #LoveisBlind9 — Caprice M (@chevyclassic_) October 1, 2025

Kacie is exactly who I thought she was. This weeping makes me sick. #loveisblind — Just a Girl In The World (@steelrzgirl) October 1, 2025

Why did Kacie leave Love Is Blind Season 9?

Kacie actually spoke to Netflix about her decision to leave, and claimed that her leaving the show wasn’t an actual breakup. “I really wanted to talk to him more, pursue going on dates, and get to know each other on a more physical level to see if this was really real,” she said. “I’ll never be able to explain the feeling of, you think you’re really in love with this person, and then you meet them, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I actually don’t know this person.’ I did crash out a little.”

She also cleared up the claims that she backed out because of Patrick’s looks. “He’s a handsome guy,” she said. “It was more about him being a stranger in my arms than it was what he looks like.”

Does Kacie come back to Love Is Blind Season 9?

By the end of Episode 6, no — Kacie doesn’t return to the show. We also don’t see her in any of the upcoming previews, but Netflix could also be tricking us into a surprise. IDK about you, but I’m hoping we see her at the reunion regardless.