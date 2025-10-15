Are Madison & Joe From ‘LIB’ Broken Up For Good?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably well aware of the drama going on in season nine of Love Is Blind. And if you’re not, then let me catch you up, bestie, because this season is juicy. We’ve experienced emotional breakdowns, outrage over casting, dramatic ghostings, cancelled engagements, and… drug addiction rumors? Maybe it’s just me, but this season is definitely the craziest yet. And through everything, the one couple that has always managed to keep me on the edge of my seat is definitely Joe and Madison.

From his obvious commitment issues and that random (and unnecessary) comment about her weight, to her emotional immaturity and intense love for him, they’re definitely an interesting couple. And IDK about you, but the two seemed totally doomed from the start. But in Episode 10, Joe is seen (quite literally) running away from his suit fitting before we see Madison in tears in the next episode, saying that Joe ended things with her. But honestly, what really happened between them? If you’re employed and have no idea WTF is going on, don’t worry, bestie — I got your back. Here’s everything we know about Joe and Madison’s relationship status (… or lack thereof).

ICYMI, Joe and Madison’s relationship — while they looked good together — appeared to include argument after argument, with Madison even admitting to People magazine that their Mexico fight was “worse than what fans saw.” And with Joe publicly admitting that he was previously engaged and called off his past engagement while in the process of mailing out wedding invitations (talk about last-minute!), I truthfully can’t say I was surprised when he broke up with Madison. It felt obvious that Joe was pretty scared of the idea of getting married, and I couldn’t be the only one who just knew they weren’t getting engaged.

You could tell Joe was lowkey disappointed when he saw Madison. He’s not comfy with her weight or the fact she might go blind. Pretty sure he’s already planning so he doesn’t end up homeless.#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/XmiZPEL5Fv — Djabidja🦋💕 (@reineducayor) October 8, 2025

At the end of Episode 10, Joe is seen running away from his suit fitting (with Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” perfectly placed as the credits rolled) as Madison is happily picking out her dream wedding dress. And in the next episode, we see Madison sobbing as Joe explains why he ended things with her. According to Madison, Joe told her that he had a “total breakdown” after his tux fitting and felt “detached.” Madison tearfully explained that Joe admitted that she’s not “his person” and that he planned on saying no at the altar if it got down to it.

In an emotional scene with Joe and Madison, he explained that the fitting was his breaking point. “I think you can still have love for somebody but know that maybe they’re not the right one for you,” Joe reasoned. He said that he tried his best to stay committed to their relationship, but that he eventually got to a point where he knew they weren’t meant to be together. However, despite the emotional breakup, the two agreed that they’re grateful they had the experience together.

Overall, it seems as though Joe just knew deep down that he and Madison weren’t meant to be together. Whether it was her not being “his type,” their lack of astrological compatibility, his fears of marriage, or their arguments, it seems as though the two just weren’t meant to be together in the end. Either way, this won’t stop me from counting down the days until the finale comes out — because at this point, who is getting married?