Perfect Match Season 3 has been a wild ride, to say the least. The show is packed with drama and toxicity, so fans had mixed reactions when one of the couples announced not only an engagement, but a baby on the way. The weirdest part? Siesta Key’s Juliette and Love is Blind: UK’s Ollie actually predicted it on the season. (Well, kind of.) Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Perfect Match Season 3 ahead.

For context, AD and Ollie were matched from episode one, though they briefly split when Ollie was paired with Justine. The couple didn’t choose to split, but let’s just say, Ollie made the most of it. While their relationship had its fair share of toxic moments, compared to the rest of the cast, they almost seemed… healthy.

After the show filmed, which was sometime around late summer 2024, AD and Ollie posted the ultimate hard launch: an engagement. Only two months after the engagement photos and videos were shared on Instagram in March 2025, the couple announced AD’s pregnancy in a joint Instagram Reel on May 25. Since then, AD has been posting lots of pregnancy content and a precious gender reveal video. (If you were wondering, they are having a baby girl!)

But AD isn’t the only Perfect Match contestant that’s pregnant, though. The Mole alum, Hannah Burns, also announced her pregnancy on July 16, writing, “Baby me coming November 2025 🍼🤰🏼Thank you God for trusting me with this little soul.”

Since then, Hannah has been vocal on social media, claiming that Netflix cut her scenes on Perfect Match and has prohibited her from sharing details of her pregnancy and engagement — including who she’s currently with. Her Campus previously reached out to Netflix for comment on Hannah’s claim, but did not hear back.

With this info in mind, I know I’m not the only one who was shook when not one, but two cast members spoke about pregnancies within the Perfect Match cast: the internet is losing it, too.

Who predicted the Perfect Match pregnancies?

Now rewind to Perfect Match Episode 9 while Juliette, the resident party girl from Siesta Key, was lounging by the pool, she said, “We need a Perfect Match baby,” out of absolutely nowhere. Then, she followed her statement up with “Madison, are you ready?” Now, this might have been less of a prediction and more wishful thinking. She also got the baby mama wrong, but I was still gagged! And if this statement wasn’t enough, I’ve got a more damning one for you.

Shortly after, Ollie and AD were lounging by the pool when Ollie mentioned how he envisions making their relationship permanent one day and throwing their kids in the pool. “We’re going to have kids?” AD responds. Then Ollie literally says, “In eight months and three weeks time.”

Now, based on the timeline of filming, it’s extremely unlikely that babies were conceived during Perfect Match. I’ll chalk this one up to coincidence.