The beginning of the school year is coming quickly, which means one of the biggest and most iconic sorority milestones in the country is coming up: Bama Rush. Bama Rush is famous for being an intense sorority recruitment process, with thousands of PNMs every year, and is characterized by said PNMs posting all sorts of rush content on their social media during the week long process, from OOTDs and GRWMs for each round, to videos revealing their house at the end of the week. It’s a big deal on TikTok, and every year, there are always a couple of young women who become the stars of the season, with their videos blowing up and people across the internet becoming extremely invested in their entire rush process. One of the biggest names to come out of Bama Rush is Kylan Darnell, now a sister of Zeta Tau Alpha. But could her younger sister follow in her footsteps?

Kylan’s little sister Izzy Darnell just graduated from high school in the spring, which means she’s heading off to college in the fall. Izzy seemingly confirmed she’s indeed taking after Kylan and going to Bama. But will she rush like her big sis Kylan did?

@kylan_darnell About to be the goofiest year of my life @izzy darnell ♬ Bunna Summa – BunnaB

Unfortunately, fans have a lot less clarity on whether she will rush. Even though it does seem likely that she will go through the process, simply because the University of Alabama is very well-known for its Greek life and sorority recruitment, and because her sister has seemed to enjoy her experience, it’s not 100% confirmed. Many fans have been curious about what Izzy will do, and have left comments on her TikToks asking if she is going to rush, but all of these comments have gone unanswered by Izzy — at least for now. The closest fans have gotten to a hint that Izzy may rush is a June 16 TikTok video in which Kylan says someone “very close” to her is about to go through rush. Although she never says her sister’s name, many believe she’s talking about Izzy.

However, there has been some speculation on TikTok about how much her being Kylan’s little sister — and already having a huge social media following — could impact Izzy’s rush experience if she ultimately does decide to go through the process. One creator and sorority consultant, @GreekChicNYC, said in a video that because Izzy is Kylan’s little sister, a lot of other chapters at Bama besides Kylan’s chapter might be more hesitant to take her, possibly because they may just assume that she will go to the same house as her sister. She also added that because Izzy is so prominent on social media, this could increase her risk factor as a PNM, because houses at Bama have seemingly become less willing to accept bigger influencers into their houses because of potential PR risks.

For example, there is a video on Izzy’s account where she shows off a shopping haul with a ton of “going out” clothes for college, and many fans were quick to comment how this could impact how she is viewed as a PNM. One comment said, “girl do not talk about going out if you’re planning to rush. I’m surprised Kylan hasn’t sat you down but you cannot talk about partying. This is just gonna further pin you as a liability so please be careful what you say.” Izzy did not publicly respond to the comment.

Ultimately, as much as fans can speculate whether or not Izzy will be participating in Bama Rush this year, they will have to wait until there is confirmation from her. That said, PNM registration for rush at Bama closes on July 16, so even if fans don’t find out right then, the decision on whether or not Izzy will be rushing will have to be made soon (if it hasn’t been already).