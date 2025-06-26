As the countdown to Bama Rush 2025 begins, TikTok has once again become the unofficial stage for sorority recruitment drama. At the center of this year’s pre-season buzz is Morgan Cadenhead better known as Bama Morgan, a University of Alabama student and well known TikToker who first went viral in 2023 when she went through Bama Rush. After she didn’t get a bid, she rushed again in 2024, and again didn’t end up in a sorority. Now, Morgan is going viral once more for posting a series of candid breakdowns of her two separate experiences going through sorority rush — and it’s causing quite the stir on RushTok.

In a series of TikToks posted throughout June 2025, Morgan — also known online as @on_thedaily_with_morgan — shared a ton of details about her less-than-ideal recruitment experiences, discussing everything from her GPA to the behind-the-scenes emotions of not getting a bid. But what’s caught the internet’s attention most is her repeated use of one phrase: “PR risk.” It’s a label she believes she was saddled with during her time rushing, and she believes it played a role in why she didn’t get into a sorority.

“The insinuation that I was a huge PR risk is funny to me,” she says in one video, which has racked over a hundred thousand views. During her first try at rush, Morgan was pretty blatant about participating in brand deals and speaking to the press, which isn’t technically forbidden, but is typically frowned upon in sororities — especially for those who aren’t even *in* sororities yet. Morgan admitted that some of her content in 2023 could have raised eyebrows, but she also argued that she was more careful about what she posted the second time around. However, by that point, the damage may have already been done, considering the thousands of followers she’d already racked up.

Many Bama Rush stars, such as Kylan Darnell (who exploded onto TikTok with her Barbie-pink outfits and infectious enthusiasm during Bama Rush 2022), have subtly responded to Morgan’s videos with videos of their own, talking about their own sorority experience and lightly shading those who have talked negatively about it. While Kylan doesn’t mention Morgan directly in her video — likely a PR choice in itself — the subtext is clear. “Maybe you should just, like, move on from it and not keep talking about rush because maybe it was nothing personal,” Kylan said.

But Kylan also validated some of what Morgan said about PR risks during rush, speaking about how sororities have to be careful because there is so much drama on the internet. She believes if she were to rush today with her current following of 1.1 million, she would get dropped by sororities.

“Let’s say I am rushing this year. With my background in social media and how many followers I have now — I truly would not get into a sorority,” Kylan said. “It’d be a PR risk because, at the end of the day, you kind of never know what a creator is going to go online and say.”

For many, this drama is juicy, but for some, especially anxious PNMs, it also brings up one burning question: What actually is considered a PR risk in the world of sorority recruitment?

There’s no one definition, but in short, being labeled a “PR risk” means that a sorority believes a potential member might damage the chapter’s image — publicly or internally. It could stem from a variety of reasons: a risky social media presence, party photos, controversial TikToks, a reputation for drama, past conflicts, or even just rumors that swirl around campus. At highly visible schools like the University of Alabama, where sororities have massive social media followings and compete for prestige, maintaining a certain aesthetic and “vibe” is often treated like corporate brand management.

So how can PNMs avoid being seen as a PR risk during sorority rush? There’s no official checklist, but here are a few key pointers:

Clean up your social media: Delete or archive posts that could be seen as provocative, excessively political, or “off-brand” for the sorority scene. Think: party pics with red Solo cups, profanity-laced captions, or anything that might raise an eyebrow among alumni. Remember you are being stalked all over social media during this process.

Avoid TikTok oversharing (for now): While RushTok is undeniably entertaining, some chapters might view viral rush content as attention-seeking or disingenuous. And considering how ripe for controversy RushTok has become, posting about rush could even be seen as risky.

Consider why you’re rushing: With the rise in RushTok popularity, sorority members are on high alert for PNMs who might be rushing for “the wrong reasons” — aka to gain clout or even stir up controversy online during the rush process. If you truly want to join the organization for the sisterhood, philanthropy, social events, and personal development opportunities, then you have nothing to worry about. However, consider checking in with yourself: Do you feel like you have to change aspects of who you are out of fear of becoming labeled a PR risk? Are you OK with making those changes? The only correct answer is the one that is right for you.

The takeaway? Whether you agree with the system or not, the label of “PR risk” reflects how much image and branding have seeped into even the most personal of experiences, largely due to social media. And thanks to TikTok creators like Bama Morgan, more PNMs than ever are questioning what — and who — is being protected when that label gets used.