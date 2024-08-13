Bama Rush, aka TikTok’s all-time favorite event in the whole college experience, is finally here. ICYMI, the University of Alabama’s Panhellenic sorority recruitment began Aug. 10 with a whole new crew of potential new members (PNMs) looking to find their dream sorority. Each day is filled with PNMs meeting the members of various sororities, learning about what they do, and waiting to see if they make it past each round. PNMs (and current members) experience a week full of conversation, smiling, and, most importantly, fun! Truly, it’s such a fun time of the year.

Besides the OOTDs, seeing new friends become rush besties, and getting all the tea on each Bama sorority, one of the best parts of watching Bama Rush is Bid Day, when all the PNMs open their envelopes to see what sorority they got into and then proceed to run “home” to their new sisters.

But when is this iconic Bid Day this year? And exactly how long is Bama Rush 2024?

According to the University of Alabama Panhellenic Association’s website, Bama Rush is nine days, consisting of four rounds leading up to Bid Day. Here’s a breakdown of what each day entails — and y’all are gonna want to buckle up for this Bama Rush schedule, because it’s jam-packed.

Convocation and Open House: Aug. 10

Convocation is when the Bama PNMs all come together for a meeting to kick off recruitment. This meeting usually has announcements, important info for rush week, and expectations. Followed by convocation, PNMs attend open house, where they take a tour of Sorority Row and engage in brief introductions with all the houses. This is one of the more casual days of rush, which explains why you see PNMs on social media in comfier outfits. After the open house, PNMs list their favorite sororities and the sororities choose which PNMs they want to invite back for the Philanthropy round.

Philanthropy: Aug. 11-Aug. 13

The Philanthropy round gives PNMs the chance to learn about each sorority’s charitable causes and community service opportunities. Given that Bama Rush is one of the larger recruitments, it takes three days to get through this round, and it will end with the PNMs and sororities once again submitting lists for who they want to see again for the next round.

Sisterhood: Aug. 14-Aug. 16

Sisterhood is the more personal round that also takes three days. In this round, PNMs spend more time in the sorority house and with the current members by taking tours of the houses. This allows the PNMs to picture themselves in each house to see if they’re the right fit. It also allows current members to see if they have developed a bond with each PNM. This is where things get a little serious — you’ll probably see PNMs on your FYP swap their T-shirts and skirts for more dressy attire. After Sisterhood, the sororities do another round of cuts, which can narrow down a PNM’s options to two or three sororities.

Preference: Aug. 17

Now this is technically the last day of recruitment. The Preference round is a formal event during which the PNMs visit the houses one last time for final conversations to determine the results for Bid Day.

Bid Day: Aug. 18

And finally, Bid Day. Bid Day for the Alabama Rush 2024 season will take place Aug.18, when the PNMs who made it through recruitment all come together at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Alabama’s campus and are given envelopes with their new sorority’s name written inside. After the reveal, the PNMs get to run home to their new sorority.