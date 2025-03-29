Wondering When BTS’s Official Comeback Is Happening? You’re Not Alone

ARMYs are almost certainly counting down the days until the BTS members come back to the spotlight. With J-Hope embarking on his Hope On The Stage world tour and releasing new music, Jin dropping his solo album Happy, and the other members being discharged from the military later this year, lots of BTS happenings have been in the works. Of course, this makes fans wonder: Can we expect a full group comeback in 2025? Here’s what we know about the group’s post-military reunion.

Currently, five members of BTS are still enlisted in the military, completing their mandatory service. RM and V are projected to be discharged on June 10, Jimin and Jungkook on June 11, and Suga on June 21. In the past (pre-military era), the guys held an annual BTS FESTA celebration, an event meant to commemorate the group’s anniversary on June 13, typically culminating in a concert. While 2025 will be a big year for the group, marking its twelfth anniversary, a full group concert seems unlikely given the members’ discharge dates. However, we can’t rule out the possibility of a FESTA celebration altogether.

BTS first announced their hiatus in 2022, via their FESTA dinner video. In a 2023 Weverse livestream, group leader RM reassured ARMYs they will “be back for sure” in 2025. As he discussed his solo work and plans for the future, he noted that “these days, when I’m doing my solo projects, this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY.” In other words, it seems like a BTS reunion is definitely happening. The only question is when?

While all of the members will be back from their military service by the end of June 2025, there hasn’t been an official statement yet regarding when or what their next project will be. According to the Korea Times, both HYBE (BTS’s record label) and the members themselves have said that late 2025 is their goal for the next comeback. Also, in November 2024, HYBE’s chief financial officer Lee Kyung-Jun stated the company was discussing “full-fledged group activities for 2026 with the members.” However, he noted that plans for 2026 have not been finalized yet.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, it seems like ARMYs can expect a full group comeback anywhere ranging from the end of 2025 to 2026. But that’s not to say we won’t be getting any more solo projects from the members prior to a reunion. Since completing their military service, both Jin and J-Hope have released solo singles, held special events for fans, and even filmed episodes of the variety web series Run Jin. From now until the next OT7 comeback, really anything is possible.