Nobody Move: Jin’s Solo Album Is Dropping Soon

If you’re a BTS ARMY like I am, then you’ve probably been counting down the days until all of the members are discharged from the military. When Jin completed his 18-month enlistment in June 2024, ARMYs were thrilled to know that we were finally 1/7 of the way to having the group back together. We eagerly checked BTS’s official social media accounts, waiting to see Jin’s solo projects in the time leading up to his fellow BTS members’s discharges.

In the short time that Jin has been back in the spotlight, he has been busy, to say the least. He’s released episodes of his new web series Run Jin (a spin-off of his group’s series, Run BTS!). In Run Jin, Jin’s done literally everything, from playing tennis to serving food to kids in a cafe. Jin was also named a global ambassador for athleisure brand Alo Yoga (and might I add, looked great in the promotional photos).

But the most exciting news announced since Jin’s military discharge is that he will be releasing his first solo album! Jin’s album Happy is set to be released on Nov. 15 and to say ARMYs are happy for this album is an understatement. Here’s what we can expect from this highly-anticipated release.

The Tracklist and Features.

For those of us who just can’t wait for more music from Jin (AKA, worldwide handsome), get excited — there’s a pre-release single! “I’ll Be There” is set to drop on Oct, 25, just in time to hold us fans over until the full album is released.

In total, Happy will have six songs, with “Running Wild” as the title track (so expect a music video for this song). K-pop multi-fans are especially excited, as the song “Heart on the Window” will feature Wendy from K-pop girl group Red Velvet. Both Jin and Wendy are known to be powerhouse vocalists, so this track is especially anticipated.

So, what will the album sound like?

The BTS members’s solo albums have ranged vastly in genre. With someone as multifaceted as Jin, it’s hard to predict exactly what this album will sound like. According to a Weverse announcement from BIGHIT MUSIC, Jin’s record label, “Happy is Jin’s heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in band sound.” Taking into account the album’s bright artwork as well, there’s a good chance the songs will have upbeat sounds.

But ARMYs can never be too sure what direction Jin will take. In 2021, Jin released “Super Tuna,” a silly, yet extremely catchy tribute to his love for fishing, and in 2024, released a corresponding music video (which is just as hilarious as the song itself). Then, in 2022, Jin collaborated with Coldplay to write the heartfelt song “The Astronaut” as “a gift to fans” before his military enlistment. In short, Jin’s duality is kind of amazing, so it’s not really possible to predict what he’ll do next.

While there is still a bit that we don’t know about Jin’s upcoming album release, it’s safe to say that ARMYs won’t be disappointed. With a group as multi-talented as BTS, whatever any of the members release, whether as a group or as solo artists, is sure to be a hit.