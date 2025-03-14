Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
4 Outfit Ideas For ‘Hope On The Street’ Inspired By J-Hope Himself

The Jack is out of the box — J-Hope has officially arrived in the U.S. for the North American leg of his Hope on the Street tour! The tour kicked off on March 13 in Brooklyn and will continue throughout March with stops in Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before wrapping up in Los Angeles on April 4 and 6. Since the Hope on the Street concert is already underway, you might be scrambling for a last-minute concert outfit — and trust me, you’re not alone. As a seasoned K-pop fangirl who’s attended her fair share of K-pop concerts, I know that the best source of fashion inspo is often the artists themselves.

J-Hope’s style is famously bold and ever-evolving — from edgy streetwear and vibrant colors to sleek, statement-making suits seen in his photoshoots, MVs, and press runs. To help you channel his iconic fashion sense, I’ve listed four J-Hope-inspired outfit ideas that’ll have you feeling concert-ready in no time. I may need to take my own advice — my tour date is coming up, and I’m still outfit-hunting!

“More” + “Arson” White Jumpsuit Look

One of J-Hope’s more characteristic looks is the white jumpsuit he wears in two of his solo projects, “More” and “Arson,” both from his debut studio album, Jack In The Box, which was released in 2022.  The look is easy to replicate!  Simply wear a white tank top, white overalls or a jumpsuit, and checkered black and white sneakers.  If you wish to add accessories, I suggest silver jewelry to best compliment your look.  Alternatively, instead of wearing white, wear the black ensemble from the “More” MV and change the outfit materials to black for a bold look. 

J-Hope’s Streetwear Look

J-Hope is known for rocking streetwear looks on stage and in his everyday life, so what better concert look than one from J-Hope’s playbook? There are so many styles to choose from, but one of my personal favorites is his outfit from the single “On the Street,” which features none other than iconic rapper J-Cole. J-Hope wears a vintage bomber jacket, a black hoodie, and a tan undershirt. He then pairs dark denim baggy jeans with brown boots to complete the ensemble. Jjewelry is a *must* for this style and honestly, gold or silver pieces will do!

J-hope’s “UGH!” Stage Outfit Look

Who could forget J-Hope’s iconic look from BTS’s Yet To Come concert in Busan back in October 2022? If you’re like me, that stage outfit has been living in your mind rent-free ever since — and now, it might be the perfect time to recreate it for his solo tour. J-Hope rocked a high-collar fitted top from FARFETCH’s MISBHV collection, but if you’re aiming for a more budget-friendly alternative, a long-sleeve racing shirt can make a great dupe. He completed the look with black pants, black gloves, and a black short-sleeved leather jacket.

Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) Concept Look

Last but not least, you can channel your inner J-Hope by dressing like his Jack In The Box concept photos for the concert. J-Hope is seen sporting an all-white suit and an all-black ensemble, similar to his appearances in “More” and “Arson.”  What stands out the most is his hat, which resembles a Jack in the Box headwear.  If you want to stand out at the concert, match any of your outfits with the classic hat.  Replicas can be found on Etsy, which also helps to support small businesses!

